Our very own Priyanka Chopra has bagged a superhero role and has shared the first look images of the same on Instagram. Chopra is one of the lead actors of We Can Be Heroes, a Netflix film that will release on New Year's Day. Touted to be a kid's classic, it focuses on an alien invasion and the retaliation by the human race.

Script What is the film about?

The film has the following synopsis: "When alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world." The film is directed by Robert Rodriguez, known for uniquely blending superhero themes with family-friendly script for films such as Spy Kids and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D.

Twitter Post You can read her post here

Wohooo! It’s finally here! Presenting the first look for - We Can Be Heroes!!!! It’s directed by the incredible Robert Rodriguez, and is coming to Netflix on New Year’s Day!!! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/6TUTTVdAzX — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 12, 2020

Sharkboy universe Is this a Rodriguez spinoff?

This film is set in the Sharkboy universe and shows 11 children collaborate to have their superpowers fight the invasion successfully. Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater and Boyd Holbrook star in the film as members of superhero team Heroics, while Chopra is playing the director of Heroics. The problem starts when aliens kidnap the Heroics, leaving behind their children to save the world.

Spitting image Doesn't Pedro resemble Star-Lord?

Two of the several stills Chopra has shared give immediate Marvel vibes when you consider the plotline. Chopra carries the attitude of Nick Fury, the chief of S.HI.E.L.D., while Pedro Pascal's suit, hairdo and facial expression give you the spitting image of Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt. Meanwhile, Rodriguez claims his script is promising enough to entertain families shut indoors in this pandemic.

In demand now Rodriguez banks on pandemic entertainment quotient