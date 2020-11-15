Last updated on Nov 15, 2020, 10:12 am
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Maya Hawke, popularly known for her role in the smash-hit Netflix horror series, Stranger Things, has bagged another project for the streaming platform.
Incidentally, this film has a similar title to the popular show - Strangers.
She will be joined by Camila Mendes of Riverdale fame in this film that has the two actors in lead.
Here's more on this.
The script of the film is written by director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and producer-writer Celeste Ballard.
The film is reported to be a contemporary take on Alfred Hitchcock's 1951 psycho-thriller movie Strangers on a Train. That film was based on a novel by the same name by author Patricia Highsmith.
Recent reports claim the Netflix remake to be a subverted Hitchockian dark comedy.
Netflix is revamping the original background of the film by replacing the two main leads with two teenage women protagonists.
The Hitchcock film deals with two absolute strangers who decide to end each other's frustrations by agreeing to murder each other's respective roadblocks.
The Netflix film, on the other hand, deals with two strangers, Drew and Eleanor, who decide to attack each other's bullies.
The film is being produced by Peter Cron and Anthony Bregman for the production company, Likely Story, along with director Robinson.
Talking of Hawke, she has grabbed significant attention with her performance in the film Mainstream by Gia Coppola.
In the movie, Hawke plays a troubled bartender who goes viral with her social media rant.
Maya is pairing opposite her father Ethan Hawke in multiple titles, the first of which is Showtime miniseries The Good Lord Bird.
Next, she will star with Ethan in the comedy flick Revolver.
The actor is popular for her role as Robin Buckley in Stranger Things and is reprising her role in its fourth season, with her brother Levon Thurman-Hawke joining the cast, too.
