Maya Hawke, popularly known for her role in the smash-hit Netflix horror series, Stranger Things, has bagged another project for the streaming platform. Incidentally, this film has a similar title to the popular show - Strangers. She will be joined by Camila Mendes of Riverdale fame in this film that has the two actors in lead. Here's more on this.

Context What is the film about?

The script of the film is written by director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and producer-writer Celeste Ballard. The film is reported to be a contemporary take on Alfred Hitchcock's 1951 psycho-thriller movie Strangers on a Train. That film was based on a novel by the same name by author Patricia Highsmith. Recent reports claim the Netflix remake to be a subverted Hitchockian dark comedy.

Details Is there any change in the roles?

Netflix is revamping the original background of the film by replacing the two main leads with two teenage women protagonists. The Hitchcock film deals with two absolute strangers who decide to end each other's frustrations by agreeing to murder each other's respective roadblocks. The Netflix film, on the other hand, deals with two strangers, Drew and Eleanor, who decide to attack each other's bullies.

Other credits What is Hawke up to?

The film is being produced by Peter Cron and Anthony Bregman for the production company, Likely Story, along with director Robinson. Talking of Hawke, she has grabbed significant attention with her performance in the film Mainstream by Gia Coppola. In the movie, Hawke plays a troubled bartender who goes viral with her social media rant.

Hollywood calling Other credits for Maya