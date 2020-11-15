The Umbrella Academy seems to be doing just fine to evade Netflix's wrath and actually earn another season. The superhero series, renewed for a third season, launched its second season in July. According to Nielsen's rankings, the second season became the most-watched series on streaming in the first week of its release, leaving behind NCIS, Grey's Anatomy, and The Office by a wide margin.

Its popularity has put the show in good health, leading Netflix to officially announce the third season. Production will begin in February 2021 in Toronto. However, there is no information on the release date of the third season. Just like the previous two seasons, there will be 10 episodes, each spanning an hour, about the mysterious future of each super-sibling gifted with unique abilities.

The streaming giant recently announced the decision on November 10. This was followed by the show's official Twitter handle congratulating its followers for an exciting experience in the making. Netflix said all of the cast members - Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H Min, and Colm Feore will reprise their roles, with Ritu Arya playing Lila.

Fans and the cast of the hit show were equally anxious about Netflix's will to revive the show. A lot was at stake, including the character development of Ben, which needed another season for a reasonable explanation. Regarding the series' return, Raver-Lampman had told fans, "I wish [I knew more]. We are honestly waiting with bated breath as well, as [you]. So, you know."

