The chemistry between Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson is too scintillating to miss in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. So when the skilled actor talks of a sequel, it's awesome news for rom-com fans. He thinks the story of the 2003 comedy, which earned a stunning $177 million, is unfinished and that "you could easily do a sequel" of the same.

Interview "'How to Lose a Guy...' is teed up"

In an interview with E!'s Daily Pop, the Fool's Gold actor sounded willing about the prospects of a follow-up. "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is teed up, you know, teed up for one that you could easily do a sequel. As far as romantic comedies go, that was a really good one ... People still love that one," he said.

Details Hudson, the better-half, wants a realistic angle in the film

Hudson weighed in on the realistic angle the film could take in an Elle interview. Thinking what the hit on-screen couple of Andie and Ben would be dealing with at the moment, Hudson said, "It's actually probably a good amount of time [that has passed] to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids. We're probably miserable right now."

Rom-com stars Hudson and McConaughey starred in two films, both clicked

How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days was the first sign of producers banking on the bonding between Hudson and McConaughey as the film earned $177mn at the box-office against a budget of $50mn. They starred opposite each other again on the treasure hunt comedy flick Fool's Gold that gave a $111mn return to a $70mn budget. So, a sequel might work!

