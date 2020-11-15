Zodiac star Jake Gyllenhaal is putting his thriller shoes back on this time with director Michael Bay's upcoming thriller Ambulance. The script has been written by producer and writer Chris Fedak, who is known for his work in Forever (2014), DC's Legends of Tomorrow (2016), and Prodigal Son (2019). A detailed description of the distribution deal isn't available, although sources point to Universal Pictures.

Inspired from Danish film Is this a remake?

Sources say Bay's Ambulance is inspired by the original Danish film, Ambulancen, which was produced by Nordisk Film Productions. Producers of this film are James Vanderbilt, Bradley Fischer, and Will Sherak, collaborating over a script that is reported to guarantee the adrenaline rush of classic '90s films such as Speed and Bad Boys. Let's get to know the script.

Context What is the script about?

Gyllenhaal is in the early stages of talking about his prospects in the film that revolves around an ambulance heist. Sources say the ambulance is loaded with a female paramedic and a patient in critical condition when two brothers steal it and drive to an unknown location. If everything works out, Gyllenhaal will play the older brother while Dylan O'Brien would be the younger one.

Timing Why work on 'Ambulance' now?

Eiza González might play the role of the paramedic, as per recent reports. No actor has been cast in this film as of now. Bay was busy working with Sony over its deal over film and television projects but is focusing more on Ambulance now since the script and message have got a close association with the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown condition.

Songbird Bay's COVID-19 shooting times