David Fincher has been one of the few Hollywood directors to have had this close an association with any particular OTT streaming platform. Now, the director has signed a four-year deal with Netflix. This means that apart from Mank, Mindhunter, House of Cards, Love, and Death & Robots, the coming four years would see the director belch out more masterpieces across genres for Netflix.

His latest film Let's talk of 'Mank'

Touted as one of Fincher's best films to date, Mank is his retelling of screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz's journey to complete the screenplay of Citizen Kane for fellow screenwriter Orson Welles. It received limited theatrical release on November 13 and will release on Netflix on December 4—which is the masterpiece film's 79th-anniversary release date. It stars Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, and Tom Burke.

'Mank' legend How detail-oriented is Fincher?

The level of perfection Fincher has been reported to try to achieve on sets has been proven by Oldman taking 100 takes to shoot one particular scene. No wonder, it is Mank's success Fincher is banking on to smoothen his run with Netflix, a stint he has already been on since he filmed his last thriller Gone Girl for 20th Century Fox in 2014.

Fincher's version Is he excited?

"Yes, I have an exclusivity deal with [Netflix] for another four years," Fincher recently told French magazine Premiere. And depending on 'Mank's' reception, I'll either go see them sheepishly asking them what I can do to redeem myself or take the attitude of the arrogant asshole who'll require making other films in black and white... No, I'm here to deliver them 'content'," he added.

Creative freedom 'Want to work like Picasso'