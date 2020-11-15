Put your best foot, or fashion, forward as Gossip Girl is returning with a reboot having a whole new cast. HBO Max has already started teasing fans with pictures of how the new castmates of this chick-lit smash hit series are pulling the attitude off. The energy is definitely there, although it seems that Upper East Side looks a lot more diverse now.

New vibes What does the presser say?

Take note of the press release of the show: "Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years." How time flies!

The voice Kristen Bell is there too!

The new show will have original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage assisted by executive producer Joshua Safran. The mysterious voice of Kristen Bell will sound a bit more mature this time as the actress is reprising her role as the narrator of this famous show. "Kristen Bell has always been and will always be the voice of Gossip Girl," the producers said before.

Old memories Teasing pic is nostalgic

The new cast consists of Thomas Doherty, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Jordan Alexander, Savannah Lee Smith, Evan Mock, and Zión Moreno, who are all seen in the picture hanging out outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The image is bound to bring back memories of nostalgic Gossip Girl fans as actors of the original show used to hang around that very place.

Much more inclusive How different will this show be?