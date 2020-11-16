Ellen DeGeneres is banking hard on her "be kind" rhetoric, this time with brand-new merchandise that comes for $270. Yes, being kind comes at a price, which the talk show host has learned the hard way after relentless controversies surrounding her code of conduct in The Ellen DeGeneres Show this summer, thanks to a Buzzfeed report. Let's talk about the box now.

Contents What do we get for $270?

The contents of the box are mentioned on the bekindbyellen.com website. The box contains a Hope necklace by female-owned company Bychari. It also has a pair of wireless earbuds and a collapsible travel cup. There are Wander Beauty eye masks and a hygiene keychain made of antimicrobial brass. Finally, it also has a customizable watercolor kit. Proceeds from Hope necklaces go for charity efforts.

The whole deal There are discounts too

Fans of the host are to get a $54.99 "kind" price for a limited period, and if they are lucky enough to get a special code, they'll get an additional $15 off. Such a catch was also promoted by one of DeGeneres' celebrity friends, Kris Jenner. Jenner had uploaded an unboxing video of the package on Instagram to find a picture of DeGeneres additionally.

Substandard products Fans are not happy

However, it feels like DeGeneres has landed herself into a new row with substandard products in the box because various kinds of complaints from fans across the world started pouring in. "The headphones in my box don't work very well - very disappointed in the quality," said a user. Another user said, "I am still waiting for my box ... it's been months."

Viewers not 'so kind' The show is faring poorly too