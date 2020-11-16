Last updated on Nov 16, 2020, 12:00 am
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Ellen DeGeneres is banking hard on her "be kind" rhetoric, this time with brand-new merchandise that comes for $270.
Yes, being kind comes at a price, which the talk show host has learned the hard way after relentless controversies surrounding her code of conduct in The Ellen DeGeneres Show this summer, thanks to a Buzzfeed report.
Let's talk about the box now.
The contents of the box are mentioned on the bekindbyellen.com website.
The box contains a Hope necklace by female-owned company Bychari.
It also has a pair of wireless earbuds and a collapsible travel cup.
There are Wander Beauty eye masks and a hygiene keychain made of antimicrobial brass.
Finally, it also has a customizable watercolor kit.
Proceeds from Hope necklaces go for charity efforts.
Fans of the host are to get a $54.99 "kind" price for a limited period, and if they are lucky enough to get a special code, they'll get an additional $15 off.
Such a catch was also promoted by one of DeGeneres' celebrity friends, Kris Jenner.
Jenner had uploaded an unboxing video of the package on Instagram to find a picture of DeGeneres additionally.
However, it feels like DeGeneres has landed herself into a new row with substandard products in the box because various kinds of complaints from fans across the world started pouring in.
"The headphones in my box don't work very well - very disappointed in the quality," said a user.
Another user said, "I am still waiting for my box ... it's been months."
The Season 18 premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show fared poorly on September 21 as it had an average of 1.2 Live+Same Day household ratings, which is a drop by 29% from the 2019 premiere of the show.
The show is also getting a 38% viewership reduction compared to last year with 1.7 million viewers on average as a fallout of the toxicity controversy.
