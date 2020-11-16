-
16 Nov 2020
Aditya Roy Kapur to star in action-thriller 'OM-The Battle Within'
Written byShruti Niraj
Entertainment
-
Actor Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to star in an upcoming action-thriller movie OM-The Battle Within.
The film, which will be helmed by debutant director Kapil Verma, was announced by the makers, on Aditya's 35th birthday.
Aditya was last seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo alongside Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi and others.
Here are more details.
-
-
Details
Movie will go on floors next month
-
Produced by ZEE Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, this action-thriller will feature Aditya in a pivotal role.
"Adi will be doing full-on action for the first time. He is structurally built for action, and this character fits him. Adi has been training with specialists for a while," Ahmed Khan maintained.
The movie is expected to be released in 2021.
-
Statement
Looking forward to the journey: Aditya
-
After receiving applause for his work in Anurag Basu's dark-comedy Ludo, Aditya is overwhelmed and excited to play 'OM' in his upcoming action flick.
"I've been living with OM for a few months now and to see it being announced on my birthday makes it extremely special," he said.
Previously, the 35-year-old actor was seen showing-off his action skills in Malang and Sadak 2.
-
Quote
Aditya says 2020 has been special for him, despite COVID-19
-
"Last year I was juggling between shooting Malang and Ludo around this time and both the films have received immense love and appreciation. COVID-19 notwithstanding, this year has been a special one on the work front," he said.
-
Ludo
Aditya's 'Ludo' gets thumbs up from the critics
-
Meanwhile, his recent flick Ludo, has received great reviews from the critics for being a 'fresh' and 'out-of-the-box' movie.
Supported by a strong star cast that includes Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, it's a story for each one of us, trapped amid the skylights of the city.
Aditya's role has also been applauded by many.
-
Information
Aditya was last seen in 'Malang' and 'Sadak 2'
-
From a charming boy who made his way to the silver screen by doing cameos, Aditya now has some notable work like Fitoor, OK Jaanu et al in his kitty.
In his earlier avatar, he used to work as a VJ on Channel V India.
Before Ludo, he was seen in Sadak 2, which received poor reviews by audiences and the critics alike.