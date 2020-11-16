Actor Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to star in an upcoming action-thriller movie OM-The Battle Within. The film, which will be helmed by debutant director Kapil Verma, was announced by the makers, on Aditya's 35th birthday. Aditya was last seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo alongside Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi and others. Here are more details.

Produced by ZEE Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, this action-thriller will feature Aditya in a pivotal role. "Adi will be doing full-on action for the first time. He is structurally built for action, and this character fits him. Adi has been training with specialists for a while," Ahmed Khan maintained. The movie is expected to be released in 2021.

After receiving applause for his work in Anurag Basu's dark-comedy Ludo, Aditya is overwhelmed and excited to play 'OM' in his upcoming action flick. "I've been living with OM for a few months now and to see it being announced on my birthday makes it extremely special," he said. Previously, the 35-year-old actor was seen showing-off his action skills in Malang and Sadak 2.

"Last year I was juggling between shooting Malang and Ludo around this time and both the films have received immense love and appreciation. COVID-19 notwithstanding, this year has been a special one on the work front," he said.

Meanwhile, his recent flick Ludo, has received great reviews from the critics for being a 'fresh' and 'out-of-the-box' movie. Supported by a strong star cast that includes Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, it's a story for each one of us, trapped amid the skylights of the city. Aditya's role has also been applauded by many.

