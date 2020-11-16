The ensemble cast of The Suicide Squad 2 just got way more buffed up than we could imagine. Joining the cast of the famous DC antagonist flick is Sylvester 'Rambo' Stallone. There is no confirmation on what role Stallone would play in it, but rumors say his role doesn't have a human face. Theorists suggest it could be like the character of King Shark.

However, this is not Stallone's first encounter with the superhero genre. Since March this year, the star has been teasing his fans with promotional artworks and behind-the-scene makeup routines of his recently completed film Samaritan. Quite active on Instagram, he has told his fans that this superhero will be of a 'special kind,' thereby showing scars and burns applied to his skin.

Samaritan, like other Hollywood releases, faced a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Stallone found another meaty title to vent his creative outlet. He has been working on the director's cut of Rocky IV. Now, filmmaker James Gunn took to Instagram to post his selfie with Stallone, announcing the news of the actor joining The Suicide Squad team.

Regarding his role, Stallone had posted a now-deleted video of himself preparing for The Suicide Squad 2. He also praised Gunn in another post with a photo of a Deadline report. "Working with this incredible Director on this astounding project has made this an amazing year. I am a very lucky man to be surrounded by such talent (sic)," Stallone wrote.

