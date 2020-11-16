Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has been receiving continuous brickbats ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, has kick-started the shooting of his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in Chandigarh. Notably, this comedy flick will also mark the comeback of veteran actress Neetu after her last outing Besharam in 2013. Here's more on this.

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' Kapoor Sahab, I know you are with me: Neetu

As the actors flew down to Chandigarh for the first schedule of the movie, Neetu took to Instagram to share her excitement to be back on the sets. "While Kapoor Sahab, you aren't here holding my hand, I know you're with me...#RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this....#JugJugJiyo," she wrote, while sharing the picture with the cast.

Twitter Post Separately, Karan seeks elder's blessings as the shooting begins

Every elders blessing ....for a long and prosperous life #JugJuggJeeyo ...the journey begins today...with your blessings.... 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KD5Faz0KKc — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 16, 2020

Details Neetu shares BTS from the set, writes 'feeling little scared'

Though the actress is thrilled to be back on the sets, her nervousness was palpable from her post. Remembering her late husband Rishi Kapoor, who died of cancer on April 30, she wrote, "From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me...now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared, but I know you are always with me."

Instagram Post Here is her post

Karan Johar's movies Incidentally, Karan had last directed Ranbir's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

Incidentally, Karan's last outing as a feature film director was with Ranbir (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil). He also directed a short film segment for anthology movie Lust Stories and later, Ghost Stories in 2020. However, for the most part of 2020, the filmmaker was caught at the helm of a rather ugly debate regarding nepotism and favoritism in Bollywood.

