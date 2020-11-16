It has been a great rewind for the fans of Claire Foy, the actor who played the role of Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of Netflix British empire drama The Crown. The actor was seen in a cameo showing a past incident of the monarch delivering a speech in South Africa. Evidently, the fans couldn't control their excitement!

What was the scene like?

Foy was seen in the eighth episode titled '48:1' of season 4, in which she played the Queen giving a speech on the occasion of her 21st birthday from Cape Town, South Africa while addressing the Commonwealth nations. Foy recreated the Queen's actual speech and showed solidarity with the nations while asserting she's not 6,000 miles away from home, but from her birthplace.

Foy also recreated the Queen's speech

Foy's Elizabeth repeats what the queen told in her original speech back in 1947. Foy said, "My whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to [the commonwealth's] service." The scene also showed a 21-year-old Thatcher, played by Eva Feiler, at Oxford University; the episode concentrated on Thatcher and the Queen's difference in opinion about economic sanctions discouraging Apartheid in S.Africa.

Fans call Foy's return 'otherworldly'

The brief cameo got fans excited as viewers shared memes across Twitter to show how long they have waited to get another glimpse of the talented actor reprising her most famous role till date. Some said watching Claire reprise the role was 'otherworldly,' while others appreciated the show bringing her back for a brief yet crucial part of British history in the hit show.

This user was left to 'tears' after she saw Foy

i’ve missed my baby so much, she will be forever my queen elizabeth #TheCrown #ClaireFoy pic.twitter.com/ReX9tmACY8 — ~laura👑|| claire foy stan~ (@clairefoyownsme) November 15, 2020

