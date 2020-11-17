-
17 Nov 2020
Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto to now pen Boruto manga
Written byShubham Dasgupta
-
It seems like you can't ignore the genius, no matter how hard you toy with new thoughts, new writers to replace and outshine a legacy created in Japanese pop culture and manga world.
The tables are turning for good as the official Twitter account of the franchise of Naruto and Boruto have announced a return of Kishimoto for writing the manga from November onwards.
Twitter Post
That's the tweet announcing the return. Follow report for translation
漫画『BORUTO』について— NARUTO・BORUTO【原作公式】 (@NARUTO_kousiki) November 16, 2020
Vジャンプ12月号（11/21発売）掲載の『BORUTO』52話をもって、当初からの予定に則り、制作体制が変更となります。
ここまで脚本を務められた小太刀先生、本当にお疲れさまでした。
今後、岸本斉史先生の原案をもとに連載して参ります。
From Japanese
Here's the translation
"Starting with Chapter 52 of Boruto, which is set to be published in the December issue of V Jump (on sale November 21), the production team will change as planned from the start. We would like to thank Kodachi-sensei for all his hard work on writing the story thus far."
"We will continue to produce the series based on drafts by Masashi Kishimoto-sensei."
Response
How did fans react?
Soon after the announcement, fans started congratulating Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of the original shonen manga that was once regarded as one of the Big 3 shonen (teen) anime besides One Piece and Bleach.
Fans also expressed hope for a better storyline, criticizing Kodachi and team for giving a not-so-popular spin to the characters from whom hardcore anime fans have high expectations.
Boruto manga
Summing up the Naruto franchise
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, as the title suggests, is the spin-off manga series of Naruto, which centers on an orphan boy named Naruto Uzumaki, who wanted to make a name for himself as a great Shinobi by mastering ninjutsu and supernatural powers.
The Boruto series was started by Ukyō Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2016 and V Jump in 2019.
The return
Why Kishimoto left Boruto before?
Kishimoto was supervising the manga ran by Kodachi and Ikemoto after he reportedly faced some managerial pressure from Shonen Jump against the way he wanted the Naruto franchise to conclude.
The mangaka, who writes and draws his comic, finished the run of another title Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru on Weekly Shonen Jump in March this year, giving him time for improving Boruto.