It seems like you can't ignore the genius, no matter how hard you toy with new thoughts, new writers to replace and outshine a legacy created in Japanese pop culture and manga world. The tables are turning for good as the official Twitter account of the franchise of Naruto and Boruto have announced a return of Kishimoto for writing the manga from November onwards.

Twitter Post That's the tweet announcing the return. Follow report for translation

From Japanese Here's the translation

"Starting with Chapter 52 of Boruto, which is set to be published in the December issue of V Jump (on sale November 21), the production team will change as planned from the start. We would like to thank Kodachi-sensei for all his hard work on writing the story thus far." "We will continue to produce the series based on drafts by Masashi Kishimoto-sensei."

Response How did fans react?

Soon after the announcement, fans started congratulating Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of the original shonen manga that was once regarded as one of the Big 3 shonen (teen) anime besides One Piece and Bleach. Fans also expressed hope for a better storyline, criticizing Kodachi and team for giving a not-so-popular spin to the characters from whom hardcore anime fans have high expectations.

Boruto manga Summing up the Naruto franchise

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, as the title suggests, is the spin-off manga series of Naruto, which centers on an orphan boy named Naruto Uzumaki, who wanted to make a name for himself as a great Shinobi by mastering ninjutsu and supernatural powers. The Boruto series was started by Ukyō Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2016 and V Jump in 2019.

The return Why Kishimoto left Boruto before?