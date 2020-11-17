Bollywood fans are all set to witness the biggest crossover, reuniting the biggest superstars - Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Lately, it has been a tradition of sorts for both of them to make cameo appearances in each other's movies. Now, reports say that Salman will feature as Tiger from the action franchise in SRK's much-awaited upcoming film Pathan. Here's more.

Details Salman to reprise role from 'Ek Tha Tiger' series

For the unversed, SRK will return to the big screen after a gap of over two years. And to make the comeback even more special, Salman has been roped in to reprise his role as Tiger from the popular Ek Tha Tiger franchise. He will shoot for the special role for 12 days, after which he will start filming for Tiger 3.

Movies SRK and Salman were last seen together in 'Zero'

To recall, this is not the first time that both the Khans will make an appearance in each other's films. Salman has previously appeared in SRK-starrer Om Shanti Om and Zero, whereas SRK made a cameo appearance in Salman's 2017 film Tubelight. Apart from these cameos, Salman and SRK were also seen together in the Bollywood drama Karan Arjun, released in 1995.

Details 'Pathan' to go on the floors this month

Pathan will mark the end of SRK's self-imposed sabbatical from the big screen. This will be the first full-fledged role that actor will shoot for, after more than two years. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, who also directed last year's action movie War, the film also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. Pathan is expected to go on floors later this month.

Other projects Salman also has 'Radhe' coming up