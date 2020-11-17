Tamil television actor Selvarathinam was murdered on Sunday by a group of men in Chennai, allegedly for having an affair with a married woman. Popular for his role in a Tamil show called Thenmozhi BA, the actor reportedly left his house after receiving a call. The police have since accessed the CCTV footage of the incident. Here are more details.

Details He allegedly had an affair with the murderer's wife

In the CCTV footage, accessed by the police, one of the assailants was identified as Vijayakumar. Selvarathinam allegedly had an affair with Vijayakumar's wife. Cops have said in a statement that after receiving a call in the wee hours of Sunday, the actor left his house. Selvarathinam's roommate claimed that he later received information that the actor had been murdered in Anna Nedumpathai neighborhood.

Quote He told roommate he was going to meet friends: Police

"On Saturday, Selvarathinam did not go for shooting and stayed with his friend Mani, an assistant director. Later, he received a phone call after which he left. He told Mani that he was on his way to meet his friends but did not give details."

Details Selvarathinam ignored murder warning, police said

According to reports, Selvarathinam had been warned by his paramour that her husband Vijayakumar might murder him. "Since she refused to snap her relationship with Selvarathinam and often traveled to Puducherry to spend time with him, Vijayakumar decided to eliminate him," a police officer was quoted as saying. The police arrested the accused on Sunday night.

Work Selvarathinam had been acting for 10 years