Tamil actor Thavasi, who became a household name after starring in Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, is currently battling cancer. The actor has sought financial aid for medical treatment. A video showing Thavasi asking for financial help for treatment has gone viral. The disease seems to have taken a severe toll on the actor as he looks extremely weak in the video. Here's more.

Details He is currently admitted to a hospital

The actor is admitted to a hospital for treatment. In a video, he recently appealed to fans for financial help. He said, "In a career spanning over 30 years, I have acted in movies starting from Kizhakku Cheemaiyile to Annaatthe." "I never thought I'd be affected by such a disease. I am not able to do anything. I am not able to talk properly."

Details Vijay Sethupathi and others offer help to the actor

"I request all my fellow actors in the industry and the people of the state to help me recover from this so that I will be able to continue my acting," he further added in the video. As per reports, many celebrities including Vijay Sethupathi and Sivakarthikeyan have come forward to offer financial assistance to the ailing actor.

Work He is gradually recovering from cancer

Thavasi is making a gradual recovery, and is able to drink juices now, reports said. Earlier in 2019, Thavasi was involved in a road mishap when he got severely injured after his vehicle met with an accident. For the unversed, Thavasi has featured in several films, including Sundarapandian and Rajinimurugan. His most prominent role was in Sivakarthikeyan's hit film Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam.

