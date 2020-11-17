Twinkle Khanna, who never takes a back seat while mocking her own acting skills, recently took a jibe at her 2000 film Mela, leaving fans in splits. Mocking the movie's poster, placed on the back of a truck, she wrote, "Mela has certainly left a mark or a scar, whichever way you look at it, on me and the rest of the nation."

Details 'Certain things, I suppose, are timeless'

The actor-turned-author has time and again made fun of her brief acting career, especially her movie Mela, which also starred actor Aamir Khan in the lead. "Certain things, I suppose, are timeless! This popped up in my messages today and what can I say except Mela has certainly left a mark or a scar," she wrote, alongside the picture of the film's poster.

Instagram Post Here is Twinkle's Instagram post

Instagram post A post shared by twinklerkhanna on November 17, 2020 at 4:33 pm IST

Details Not the first time Twinkle took a dig at 'Mela'

Earlier this year, Twinkle shared a hilarious post on Twitter, while referring to social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Melas, by and large, can be hazardous to health- I would know," she wrote mockingly, while reacting to a tweet by Ramchandra Guha, who said that Ram Navami Mela in Ayodhya should be prevented in the wake of the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Twitter Post Here's what she wrote on Twitter

Melas, by and large, can be hazardous to health- I would know :) https://t.co/kSFxWl6t2u — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 19, 2020

Information In 2016, Twinkle clarified she won't return to acting

Twinkle, who is now a columnist and author, has made it clear that she is not a big fan of her acting skills. "Alarmed at the prospect of having to face the onslaught of my legendary acting skills? Nah! Only behind the camera," she had said when she joined her husband, actor Akshay Kumar for the film Padman as a producer.

Work A brief about Twinkle Khanna's acting career