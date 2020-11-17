-
Certainly left a scar: Twinkle Khanna's hilarious post on 'Mela'
Written byShruti Niraj
Twinkle Khanna, who never takes a back seat while mocking her own acting skills, recently took a jibe at her 2000 film Mela, leaving fans in splits.
Mocking the movie's poster, placed on the back of a truck, she wrote, "Mela has certainly left a mark or a scar, whichever way you look at it, on me and the rest of the nation."
'Certain things, I suppose, are timeless'
The actor-turned-author has time and again made fun of her brief acting career, especially her movie Mela, which also starred actor Aamir Khan in the lead.
"Certain things, I suppose, are timeless! This popped up in my messages today and what can I say except Mela has certainly left a mark or a scar," she wrote, alongside the picture of the film's poster.
Here is Twinkle's Instagram post
Not the first time Twinkle took a dig at 'Mela'
Earlier this year, Twinkle shared a hilarious post on Twitter, while referring to social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Melas, by and large, can be hazardous to health- I would know," she wrote mockingly, while reacting to a tweet by Ramchandra Guha, who said that Ram Navami Mela in Ayodhya should be prevented in the wake of the outbreak of novel coronavirus.
Here's what she wrote on Twitter
Melas, by and large, can be hazardous to health- I would know :) https://t.co/kSFxWl6t2u— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 19, 2020
In 2016, Twinkle clarified she won't return to acting
Twinkle, who is now a columnist and author, has made it clear that she is not a big fan of her acting skills.
"Alarmed at the prospect of having to face the onslaught of my legendary acting skills? Nah! Only behind the camera," she had said when she joined her husband, actor Akshay Kumar for the film Padman as a producer.
A brief about Twinkle Khanna's acting career
The daughter of actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle had made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995.
She went on to feature in films such as Baadshah, International Khiladi, Dil Tera Diwana, Jaan, Joru Ka Ghulam and Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, before bidding adieu to the silver screen to become a writer.