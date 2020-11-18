Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in the 2019 romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh, will soon treat his fans with another rom-com. The 29-year-old actor is reportedly in talks to star in Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment's next production venture. Ajay Bahl, director of BA Pass and Section 375, is expected to helm the upcoming yet-untitled project. Here's more on this.

Details Red Chillies is currently developing several projects

SRK, who last featured in Zero (2018), co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, has green-lit multiple projects as a producer for the next year. According to reports, his banner is currently developing half a dozen projects, including films as well as web shows. One of these upcoming projects is a romantic comedy film starring Kartik, reports added.

Details The project could be rolled out next year

A source close to the development has revealed that the script of the film has been finalized and Kartik has shown interest in the project. "The script of the film is locked and the makers are planning to roll it around mid-next year. Kartik has shown his interest and is currently discussing his dates before he commits to the film," the source stated.

Quote Kartik to complete prior commitments before shooting for SRK's next

Kartik will complete his prior commitments before shooting for SRK's production. "The talks so far have been positive and it is just a matter of (time) Kartik signs on the dotted line (sic)," added the source.

Other projects Kartik has several other films in the pipeline

Kartik, who had made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama, will return to the sets next month with Ram Madhvani's yet-untitled thriller adapted from the South Korean film The Terror Live. He will also wrap up the remaining portions of Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 in January and Karan Johar's Dostana 2 in March next year.

SRK SRK will soon kick-off shooting for 'Pathan'