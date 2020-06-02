India on Sunday reported roughly 7,900 new coronavirus infections. The nationwide tally has now surged past 1.98 lakh while the death toll stood at 5,403. More than one-third of all cases are concentrated in Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state that has reported over 70,000 infections. Meanwhile, the highest single-day jump in coronavirus infections was observed in at least five states. Here are more details.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,90,535 COVID-19 cases, 5,394 deaths

Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,90,535 COVID-19 cases, including 5,394 deaths, 93,322 active cases, and 91,818 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,92,667 cases and 5,403 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 5,630 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 1,98,297.

Worst-hit Here's how India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Till Monday, Maharashtra reported 70,013 COVID-19 cases with 2,362 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 23,495 with 184 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 20,834 cases (including 523 deaths), Gujarat reported 17,217 cases (including 1,063 deaths), Rajasthan reported 9,100 cases (including 199 deaths), Uttar Pradesh reported 8,361 cases (including 222 deaths), and Madhya Pradesh reported 8,283 cases (including 358 deaths).

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

For the sixth consecutive day, Tamil Nadu recorded its biggest spike with 1,162 new cases. 265 new cases in Haryana took the state's tally to 2,356. The death of a 62-year-old man in Gurugram took the toll to 21. Odisha reported 156 new cases, bringing its tally to 2,104. The state has reported seven deaths besides two patients who died due to non-COVID causes.

Information Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh also saw biggest spikes

Tripura reported 102 new cases; all of them had travel history. The state's tally has risen to 418. Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh's tally rose by 18 to 22. 16 of the total cases have been reported from Changlang.

Key updates Delhi records 50 new deaths; Punjab removes 1 duplicate death

After recording its biggest spike for five consecutive days, the number of daily infections in Delhi dropped to 990. The death toll rose by 50 to 523. Bihar reported two fresh deaths, taking its toll to 23. The state has reported 3,945 cases. Punjab removed one duplicate death from its tally, bringing the death toll down to 44. The state has reported 2,301 cases.

Key updates 3 new deaths in J&K; Kerala deaths climb to 10

Jammu and Kashmir reported three new deaths—a 70-year-old-man brought dead to a Pulwama hospital, a 72-year-old Doda man, and a 45-year-old Shopian man. The state has reported 2,601 cases including 31 deaths. A Saudi Arabia returnee died in Kerala's Kozhikode Sunday night. The state's death toll has risen to 10—excluding the Mahe native who died in Kannur—while the number of cases stood at 1,326.

Key updates 6 dead in Uttarakhand; Goa tally reaches 77