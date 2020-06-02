Less than two weeks after India's eastern coast was blown by Cyclone Amphan, the Western coast is prepping to deal with a fast-approaching storm that could amplify into a cyclone in the next 12 hours. Currently brewing over the Eastcentral Arabian Sea, the storm "Nisarga" is approaching coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat and could make landfall near Mumbai tomorrow. Here are more details.

History Mumbai is readying for cyclonic storm after a century

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm could intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" in the coming 24 hours. It was in 1882 that Mumbai, which faces the brunt of torrential rains almost every year, was hit by a cyclonic storm. The financial capital is already suffering due to coronavirus. Mumbai and neighboring areas were put on alert.

Details 'Depression' intensified into 'deep depression': IMD

The depression moved northwards with a speed of 11 kmph in the past six hours, the IMD said this morning. "(It) intensified into a deep depression and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 02nd June, 2020 over Eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 15.0 N and longitude 71.2 E about 280 km west-southwest of Panjim (Goa)," the agency added.

Quote Gujarat, Daman will be affected too

"It is very likely to move nearly northwards during the next 06 hours and recurve north-northeastwards thereafter and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during the afternoon of 03rd June," IMD went on.

Prediction Fishermen and those living in huts will face maximum repercussions

IMD said fishermen mustn't venture into the sea for the next 48 hours. Independent Meteorologist Akshay Deoras said fishermen and those living in shanties would be the most affected, asking government to launch an evacuation exercise. "With Amphan, we had a five-day warning so we had time to prepare. Here we have less than two days," he told Mumbai Mirror.

Preparations Shah spoke to Thackeray to understand preparations

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta on preparedness. Kishorraje Nimbalkar, secretary of relief and rehabilitation, said the landfall is expected to be in Harihareshwar. "We are prepared to evacuate people and have given instructions to the fishermen to return to shore. We have asked Coast Guard to help them," he said

Details NDRF teams sent to Gujarat and Maharashtra

Over 30 NDRF teams, each consisting of 45 personnel, were sent to both states. "Nisarga is a severe cyclone and we are expecting wind speed of 90-100 kmph, which I think is negotiable. Still, as a precautionary measure, we are going to start the evacuation of people from the coastal areas of the two states (Maharashtra and Gujarat) soon," NDRF Director SN Pradhan said.

NDRF 100 fishing boats still at sea, rescue efforts underway