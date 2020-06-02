With a worrying surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi and allegations that Arvind Kejriwal's government isn't disclosing the actual statistics, the chief minister on Tuesday announced that a new mobile application has been launched to give information about the hospital beds in the National Capital. The app is called "Delhi Corona" and is available on Play Store. It can be accessed on delhifightscorona.in/beds too.

What he said App meant to tell people about number of beds

Kejriwal said the government has been telling people there are adequate beds in the capital, yet some say they didn't find any. The app will bridge this communication gap, he explained. It will be updated twice daily — 10 am and 6 pm, to divulge updated information. By texting on WhatsApp number 8800007722, one can get the download link too.

Appeal "Don't insist on hospitalization if can be treated at home"

The AAP leader said 4,100 beds are still vacant in Delhi. "If you go to a hospital and you see that they are denying you a bed, please call on the helpline number 1031," he said. However, he urged citizens to not insist on hospitalization if doctors say they can be treated at home. To note, Delhi's cases crossed 20,000 and 523 have died.

Assurance Delhi won't become New York, assured Kejriwal

Yesterday, while interacting with news channel India TV, Kejriwal said residents don't need to worry about the national capital becoming New York, the hotspot of COVID-19 in the United States. He assured there are enough arrangements in hospitals while pointing out that with over 17,000 infections, less than 500 have died (yesterday's data). "We will soon flatten the curve," he claimed.

Quote Wash hands, wear masks, maintain distance: Kejriwal's message to Delhiites

"The three rules which everyone has to follow are wearing a mask, maintain social distancing, and washing hands regularly. Apart from this, citizens don't have to fret about anything. Even if you catch COVID-19, you must know you will recover," he added.

Borders Meanwhile, Delhi's borders are sealed