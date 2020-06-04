Defense Secretary Ajay Kumar tested positive for coronavirus and is quarantining at his home, reports said. The 1985-batch IAS officer is the first top bureaucrat to have contracted COVID-19. Following strict protocols, a part of the South Block on the Raisina Hill complex, Delhi, was sealed for sanitization. The Defense Ministry is yet to comment on the development. Here are more details.

What happened He had mild fever, tested positive on Tuesday

Reports said Kumar was feeling unwell for the last couple of days and also had a mild fever. He got himself tested and the results came on Tuesday. He will remain in home quarantine until he tests negative. Kumar's office was at the first-floor section of South Block, which is being thoroughly cleaned. Nothing is being taken frivolously, officials in the know said.

Tracing 35 officials have been sent to home quarantine

At least 35 officials were sent to home quarantine after the report arrived. According to HT, the Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and tri-service chiefs may not have come in his direct contact in the last four days. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh didn't attend office on Wednesday, though he is discharging his duties like earlier. Singh's office is also on the first floor.

Do you know? Kumar actively spoke about government's initiatives

Kumar was active on social media and till June 1, was telling people about government initiatives in the battle against coronavirus. Meanwhile, a joint secretary at Law Ministry reportedly caught the infection. The driver of a joint secretary at the Culture Ministry also tested positive.

Data India registered biggest single-day spike, again