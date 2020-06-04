Painting a grim picture of the battle against coronavirus, Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said India didn't flatten the COVID-19 curve but ended up demolishing the GDP curve, all thanks to the lockdown which was imposed on March 25. He made these remarks on Thursday while speaking to Rahul Gandhi, as a part of the series where the Congress leader seeks experts' opinions.

Interaction For Bajaj, the experience has been bittersweet

Bajaj began the interaction by saying that the COVID-19 experience has been bittersweet. "Some of us who can afford it, are happy at home. But when you see what's happening around you, with businesses and masses, it's more bitter than sweet," he said, adding that every day teaches something new. He then said the lockdown, which has been extended thrice, didn't achieve its objective.

Question Why did we look towards the West, asked Bajaj