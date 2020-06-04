More than 2,200 foreign nationals, who attended an event organized by Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, were banned from traveling to India for 10 years, ANI reported on Thursday, citing sources. The foreigners were earlier blacklisted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for violating visa rules. They had been given tourist visas but indulged in missionary work, the MHA had said earlier.

Context How one event spelled doom for India's battle against COVID-19

In March, the sect organized an event in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz which was attended by hundreds of foreigners and thousands of Indians. It was only after several attendees tested positive for coronavirus that the government sprung to action. They possibly got infected from foreigners who arrived from coronavirus-affected nations. A massive contact-tracing exercise was launched by Centre and state governments.

Aftermath Notably, the sect's chief didn't pay heed to government's pleas

It was also revealed that Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, the chief of the sect, was given two notices by Delhi Police asking to vacate the premises, but he didn't cooperate. The operation to vacate the building and send symptomatic attendees to quarantine in different facilities took several days. Separately, states also stepped up efforts to trace the attendees and get them tested.

Details Meanwhile, some Tablighi Jamaat members caused trouble to healthcare workers

While some Tablighis cooperated with authorities, others caused trouble. One such incident was reported from a state-run hospital MMG District Hospital in Ghaziabad, wherein members of the group roamed about semi-naked, crooned objectionable songs, and demanded cigarettes from nurses. After this incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said female staff won't be deployed to units, where Tablighis are being treated.

MHA Earlier, MHA blacklisted 960 foreigners for violating visa rules