The University of Delhi has decided not to conduct examinations for first and second-year undergraduate students and first-year postgraduate students.
The decision has been made in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic as a one-time measure.
The students will now be promoted on the basis of their performance in the previous semester and internal assessment.
Here are more details.
Exams
Here's what a notification from Delhi University said
A DU notification read, "In view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic, it is notified hereby to all concerned that the Intermediate semester/term/year students shall be graded with adopting alternative mode..."
The notification said that conducting examinations in the conventional mode—pen and paper—is "not feasible as per the existing government norms of maintaining social distancing and safety and health of the students."
Evaluation
Students to be graded on previous semester's performance, internal assessment
According to the notification, second-year UG students and first-year PG students could be graded based on 50% internal assessment/assignments, and the remaining 50% marks shall be awarded on the basis of the performance in the previous semester/year.
Students with no previous semester performance, such as first-year students, will be evaluated on the basis of assignments only.
Other details
Final-year students, ex-students in second-year, to appear for exams
Students enrolled in DU's School of Open Learning (SOL) and classes held by the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) will be similarly graded.
The notification stated that ex-students in the second year have to appear for examinations as per the date-sheet notified in open-book examination (OBE) mode.
Final year students will also have to appear for online OBEs from July 1.