With almost 10,000 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, India recorded its biggest single-day spike yet again. The nationwide tally rose to 2.26 lakh while the death toll stood at 6,351. Meanwhile, at least seven states and union territories independently recorded their biggest spikes. These include Assam, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Nagaland, and Tamil Nadu. Here are more details.

Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 2,16,919 COVID-19 cases, including 6,075 deaths, 1,06,737 active cases, and 1,04,106 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 2,19,217 cases and 6,351 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 7,483 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 2,26,700.

Worst-hit Here's how India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday

Till Thursday, Maharashtra reported 77,793 COVID-19 cases with 2,710 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 27,256 with 220 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 25,004 cases (including 650 deaths), Gujarat reported 18,601 cases (including 1,155 deaths), Rajasthan reported 9,862 cases (including 213 deaths), Uttar Pradesh reported 9,237 cases (including 245 deaths), and Madhya Pradesh reported 8,762 cases (including 377 deaths).

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Tamil Nadu's tally rose by a whopping 1,384. With 285 new cases, Jammu and Kashmir's tally reached 3,142. A 60-year-old Srinagar man's death also took the death toll to 35. Assam recorded 285 new cases, taking its tally to 2,115. 94 new cases took Kerala's tally to 1,588. The state's death toll rose to 14 (excluding the death of a Mahe native in Kannur).

Haryana reported 327 new cases—including the state's nodal officer in Rohtak for COVID Control Program, Dr. Dhruva Chaudhary (56), and his 25-yr-old daughter, who is a private doctor. The state's tally has risen to 3,281 with 24 deaths. Chhattisgarh's tally rose by 145 cases, reaching 771. The state has reported two deaths. 22 Chennai returnees tested positive in Nagaland, taking the tally to 80.

Key updates 371 new cases in UP; Bihar's death toll reaches 28

Uttar Pradesh recorded its second-biggest spike with 371 new cases after it witnessed an uptick of 378 cases on May 31. Three new deaths took Bihar's death toll to 28. The state has reported 4,452 cases. Uttarakhand's tally rose to 1,153. 10 patients have died in the state (none of the deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 yet, according to the state bulletin).

Key updates Jharkhand reports 6th death; Manipur's tally reaches 124