Malls, restaurants, hotels, and religious places will be re-opened from Monday (June 8), more than two months after they were shut to curtail coronavirus' transmission.
But before they resume operations, the Centre has released a new set of rules, underlining that restaurants and food courts will operate with 50% seating capacity.
In religious places, no prasad will be offered.
Here are more details.
Unlock
In March, India was locked down, relaxations given gradually
Since March 25, India remained under one of the harshest lockdowns of the globe, which had a crushing effect on the economy.
Three extensions later, the unlocking phase began on June 1, where a number of relaxations were given in non-containment zones. To recall, in Lockdown 4.0, the government restarted select domestic flight operations.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus-linked deaths in India have reached 6,351.
SOPs
Masks are mandatory, elderly asked to stay indoors
The Union Health Ministry on Thursday released standard operating procedures (SOPs), explaining the rules which citizens have to follow.
The basics like mandatory masks, thermal screening at the entry, and maintaining social distancing featured in the guidelines.
People above 65 years, those with comorbidities, kids aged below 10, and pregnant women were advised to stay home by the federal government.