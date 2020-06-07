On Saturday, India reported roughly 10,000 new coronavirus infections, taking the nationwide total past 2.46 lakh. With this development, India's tally has surpassed Spain's 2.41 lakh cases to record the fifth-highest number of infections in the world. The death toll has also risen to 6,942. Meanwhile, at least eight states independently reported their biggest spikes. Here are more details.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 2,36,657 COVID-19 cases, 6,642 deaths

Till 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 2,36,657 COVID-19 cases, including 6,642 deaths, 1,15,942 active cases, and 1,14,072 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 2,38,182 cases and 6,942 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 8,192 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 2,46,374.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Saturday

Till Saturday, Maharashtra reported 82,968 COVID-19 cases with 2,969 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 30,152 with 251 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 27,654 cases (including 761 deaths), Gujarat reported 19,617 cases (including 1,219 deaths), Rajasthan reported 10,337 cases (including 231 deaths), Uttar Pradesh reported 10,103 cases (including 268 deaths), and Madhya Pradesh reported 9,228 cases (including 399 deaths).

Biggest spikes Cases spike in Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

For the fourth consecutive day, Tamil Nadu saw its biggest single-day spike with 1,458 new cases. With 355 new cases, Haryana's tally rose to 3,952. The death toll remained at 24. Andhra Pradesh reported 210 new cases, taking its total to 4,460 with 73 deaths. West Bengal's tally rose by 435 to 7,738. The state has reported 311 COVID-19 deaths and 72 "co-morbid" deaths.

Biggest spikes Cases spike in Telangana, Odisha, Goa, Jharkhand

Telangana saw its biggest spike with 206 new cases. The state now has 3,496 total cases with 123 deaths. 173 new cases took Odisha's tally to 2,781. The state has reported 10 deaths, including two from non-COVID causes. Goa reported 71 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 267. Jharkhand's tally reached 1,028 with 106 new cases. The state has reported seven deaths.

Key updates Karnataka tally climbs to 5,213; 233 new cases in Bihar

Karnataka reported 378 new cases, taking its tally to 5,213. The state has reported 59 deaths besides two other deaths attributed to non-COVID causes. Bihar reported 233 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 4,831. The death toll remained at 29. Assam reported 230 new cases, taking its total to 2,473. The death toll remained at four.

Former football player becomes Kerala's 15th fatality

With 108 new cases, Kerala recorded its second-biggest spike, after June 5, when it had recorded 111 fresh cases. One more death was reported in Malappuram, taking the state's death toll to 15 (excluding the death of a Mahe native in Kannur). The latest COVID-19 victim has been identified as former Santhosh Trophy player Ilayidath Hamsakkoya (61). Arunachal Pradesh's tally rose to 49.

Key updates Punjab death toll reaches 50; 13 new cases in Nagaland

Punjab reported two more deaths—a 60-year-old Amritsar resident and a 42-year-old man from Pathankot. Both deaths occurred on Friday. The state's death toll stands at 50, while the number of cases rose to 2,515. Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the total to seven. 13 new cases took Nagaland's tally to 107. 55 new cases took Tripura's tally to 749.

Key updates 2 more deaths in Chhattisgarh; Manipur's tally reaches 157