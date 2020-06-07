Amid reports of a data mismatch between the Delhi government and COVID-19 hospitals in the national capital regarding the availability of beds, several hospitals have reiterated that they have no beds available. Notably, just this Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the number of available beds listed on the government's 'Delhi Corona' app was correct, and the hospitals saying otherwise were "lying."

Details 'No beds,' claim Fortis, Max, Holy Family hospitals

When approached by NDTV, several top hospitals in Delhi—including Max Hospitals, Fortis Hospitals, and the Holy Family Hospital—asserted that they had no beds available. However, the 'Delhi Corona' app listed several beds as vacant at these hospitals. When asked about the figures listed on the app, multiple hospitals alleged the was app not being updated with some suggesting there were "problems" with the app.

Quote Fortis hospital alleges issues with 'Delhi Corona' app

A Fortis representative told NDTV, "We do not have any vacant beds right now but if you share patient details, we will work upon it...There is a problem with the app." The app reportedly showed the hospital had 32 beds available. Holy Family Hospital—which had 69 available beds according to the app—said, "No beds are available right now. The app is not being updated."

Information Rajiv Gandhi hospital also reported smaller available bed-count

The Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) had 302 beds listed as available on the app. A senior hospital official told NDTV, "We have around 270 beds available. We are only facing a problem of manpower which we are trying to fix."

Kejriwal’s statement Kejriwal had earlier slammed private hospitals for not admitting patients

On Saturday, Kejriwal blasted private hospitals in the city for not admitting COVID-19 patients, "lying" about the availability of beds, and asking for exorbitant amounts of money to admit patients. "I am not saying that all private hospitals are bad," he said as he went on to accuse certain private hospitals of "black marketing" beds and running a "mafia."

Quote Kejriwal had threatened hospitals with strict action

Kejriwal said, "The government is not updating the number of hospital beds on the app. The hospitals have access to update the information themselves." He added, "[The hospitals] threatened us saying, 'We will not admit COVID-19 patients. Do what you want.' I want to tell them that they will have to admit the patients," threatening strict action against those refusing to admit patients.

Conflict Government hospital also alleged data mismatch

Evidently, it is not just private hospitals alleging a data mismatch with the number of hospital beds listed 'available' on the app. In the NDTV report, the government facility RGSSH has notably claimed to have 270 beds available against the 302 listed on the app. Incidentally, on Saturday, Kejriwal had praised journalists for calling up hospitals and bringing the disparity to the fore.

Information Kejriwal asked for few days to resolve issue

Speaking on Saturday, Kejriwal had sought a few days' time to resolve the issue, blaming the "mafia" for presenting a hurdle. Earlier, the government had said that the app was only launched on Tuesday and there were bound to be "teething issues."

Medical association Delhi Medical Association slams Kejriwal's remarks

The Delhi Medical Association has slammed Kejriwal's remarks. A statement read, "The DMA strongly condemns this act of threatening and intimidating healthcare workers." The association also condemned an FIR against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital filed by the Delhi government. Reportedly, the government had made it mandatory to register COVID-19 tests on an official software program, but the hospital authorities were allegedly not doing so.

Demands Here are the medical association's demands:

A coordination committee of medical professionals and Delhi government officials to monitor all healthcare facilities and COVID-19 management. Adequate testing facilities for early detection/treatment of COVID-19 cases. Smooth and timely transfer of severely sick patients to higher tertiary care centers. A prompt and efficient system to transport/cremate bodies of COVID-19 victims. A nodal officer for every region to facilitate the functioning of COVID-19 care.

Twitter Post You can read the DMA's full statement here