India-China military met over Ladakh standoff on Saturday
The meeting between India and China was held at the Border Personnel Meeting Point in Maldo on the Chinese side of the LAC.
Led by 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the Indian delegation met China's Major General Liu Lin, the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.
The two discussed the ongoing tussle in Eastern Ladakh.
'Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve situation in border areas'
A day after the meeting, the MEA released a statement on Sunday.
The statement read, "Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquillity in the India-China border regions is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations."