India on Sunday recorded roughly 11,000 new coronavirus infections, marking its biggest spike. The nationwide tally has now surged past 2.5 lakh while the death toll stood at 7,205. Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, has now reported over 85,000 cases, surpassing the case count of China. Further, at least five states and union territories independently reported their biggest spikes. Here are more details.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 2,46,628 COVID-19 cases, 6,929 deaths

Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 2,46,628 COVID-19 cases, including 6,929 deaths, 1,20,406 active cases, and 1,19,292 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 2,48,874 cases and 7,205 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 8,605 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 2,57,479.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Till Sunday, Maharashtra reported 85,975 COVID-19 cases with 3,060 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 31,667 with 269 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 28,936 cases (including 812 deaths), Gujarat reported 20,097 cases (including 1,249 deaths), Rajasthan reported 10,599 cases (including 240 deaths), Uttar Pradesh reported 10,536 cases (including 275 deaths), and Madhya Pradesh reported 9,401 cases (including 412 deaths).

Biggest spikes Cases spike in Tamil Nadu, Haryana, West Bengal

For the fifth consecutive day, Tamil Nadu recorded its biggest single-day spike with 1,515 new cases. Haryana recorded 496 new cases, taking its tally to 4,448. The state's death toll also rose to 28 with four more deaths. West Bengal's tally rose by 449, reaching 8,187. The state has also reported 324 COVID-19 deaths and 72 "co-morbid" deaths.

Information Cases spike in J&K, Chhattisgarh

With 620 new cases, Jammu and Kashmir's tally reached 4,087. The UT has also reported 41 deaths till now. Chhattisgarh reported 150 new cases, taking its tally to 1,073. The state's death toll remained at four.

Key updates Telangana reports 14 more deaths; Maharashtra surpasses China

Maharashtra reported a whopping 3,007 new cases, taking its tally past China's 84,000 cases. Bihar's death toll rose to 30 after a 51-year-old migrant worker who returned from Delhi and recently died in Muzaffarpur tested positive. The state's tally also rose to 5,070. Telangana reported 14 more deaths. The death toll now stands at 137. The state's tally also rose by 154, reaching 3,650.

Key updates Odisha reports another death; 199 new cases in Andhra

Odisha's tally rose by 75, reaching 2,856. With the death of a 55-year-old man from Ganjam, the state's death toll rose to 11, including two deaths from non-COVID causes. Andhra Pradesh's tally rose by 199 cases, reaching 4,659. The state's death toll also reached 75. A 62-year-old Ludhiana woman's death took Punjab's death toll to 51. The state's tally rose by 93 to 2,608.

Key updates 107 new cases in Kerala; Assam reports 208 new cases

Assam's tally rose by 208 to 2,681. Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state had over-reported 39 cases on Saturday, which has been adjusted. The state's death toll remained at four. With 107 new cases, Kerala reported over 100 daily cases for the third consecutive day. The state's tally stood at 1,914 with 15 deaths (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur).

Key updates Uttarakhand's tally reaches 1,355; Tripura reports one 'unnatural death'

Uttarakhand has reported 1,355 cases with 13 deaths (none confirmed to be caused by COVID-19). Tripura reported 53 new cases, taking its total to 803. The state also reported one "unnatural death." 33 new cases took Goa's tally to 300. Manipur's tally rose to 172 after 15 more people tested positive. Nagaland reported 11 new cases, taking its tally to 118.

Information Mizoram reports 10 new cases; Arunachal tally climbs to 51