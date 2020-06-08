More than two months after they were shut, religious places, malls, restaurants, and hotels, reopened today as India took small steps towards unlocking. A strict countrywide lockdown was enforced in March to control the transmission of coronavirus. This morning, devotees reached shrines to offer prayers, while following the guidelines released by the Centre earlier. Malls are ready to welcome customers too. Here's more.

Context As cases see sharp rise, India lets go of curbs

India has started easing restrictions at a time when coronavirus cases are witnessing a sharp spike. From June 2, when there were 2 lakh cases, the number of infections rose to 2,57,334 on Sunday. Yesterday, India recorded its biggest ever surge of roughly 10,000 cases. With 85,000 cases, Maharashtra, India's worst-affected state, now has more cases than China, where the outbreak happened last year.

Rules No 'prasad', no idol-touching: Praying changes in post-coronavirus India

The Centre has restricted prasad distribution at religious places, underscored that devotees can't touch idols or religious books, and prohibited large gatherings too. At restaurants, only 50% of seating capacity was allowed, and takeaways were favored over dine-in. Separately, malls' gates have been opened only for asymptomatic customers, and authorities were asked to thoroughly clean the premises frequently. Wearing masks is mandatory.

What happened After thermal screening, devotees allowed inside Jhandewalan Temple

All these relaxations were handed over only in non-containment zones. The hotspots will remain under strict lockdown. This morning, devotees reached shrines to offer prayers. At Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple, a shield, mask, and glove-wearing guard, thermally screened devotees before letting them in. Inside the temple, devotees were seen maintaining distance from one another. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited a temple.

Twitter Post Spot visuals: Adityanath prayed at Gorakhnath Temple

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple.



Government has allowed re-opening of places of worship from today. pic.twitter.com/tugUioZ59h — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 8, 2020

Details Floor marked at temples to promote social distancing

Similar scenes played out at mosques and gurudwaras. At Lucknow's Eidgah Mosque, believers were screened and they prayed while keeping a distance from one another. At Yahiyaganj Gurudwara of the UP capital, people wore masks. The floor of Khan Market's Shrine of Velankanni was marked to promote distancing. The famed Sai Baba Temple at Lodhi Road and Jama Masjid also reopened today.

Decision Chief priest of Bangla Sahib said 'prasad' distribution will continue

The Bangla Sahib Gurudwara of Delhi has decided to keep the sarovar/pool shut but said langar will continue for needy. Defying the government's order, the chief priest said prasad will be distributed. "If the government can allow langar, which involves so much more people-to-people contact, then why to prohibit prasad?" he asked. Some churches of Delhi said they would take 3-4 days more to open.

Temples Few Mathura temples to remain shut over alcohol-based sanitizers' use

Despite the UP government letting religious places to open, some shrines in Mathura and Vrindavan have decided to keep gates shut as they oppose the use of alcohol-based sanitizers inside the premises. The shrines which will remain shut include ISKCON and Banke Bihari temples. Ganesh Pehalwan from Govardhan's Mukut Mukharvind shrine said LED screens have been installed outside the premises for devotees.

Haryana Haryana didn't limit number of people entering malls or shrines

The Haryana government on Sunday didn't cap number of people entering malls or religious places but said that "number of entrants should be kept at a minimum to maintain social distancing norms". "At the religious places, hotels, restaurants, and malls, individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet as far as feasible and use of face masks would be mandatory," the order read.

Quote Face masks mandatory at all times: Haryana government

"Generic preventive measures, including simple public health measures, social distancing, wearing of face covers/masks, would be observed by all workers and visitors in these places at all times. However, religious places, hotels, restaurants, and shopping malls, in containment zones shall remain closed," a spokesperson said.

Malls Malls in Delhi plan to disinfect common areas frequently

Some malls in Delhi will be disinfecting common areas on an hourly basis. Some have installed ultraviolet(UV) sterilization chambers to disinfect the patrons' belongings. Harsh Vardhan Bansal, the director of Vegas Mall in Dwarka, said the staff was asked to report one hour before the mall opens for public. "After the mandatory screening, the employees will be given face-shields, gloves, and a sanitizer," he said.

Border After shutting borders, Kejriwal unsealed it yesterday