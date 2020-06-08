-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is unwell, has developed low fever, and a sore throat, reports said on Monday. He will be tested for coronavirus tomorrow.
As of now, he has been isolating at his home itself.
The Aam Aadmi Party leader canceled all his meetings yesterday afternoon and didn't meet anyone either.
His well-wishers hoped for his speedy recovery.
-
-
Details
Kejriwal had earlier said he takes all necessary precautions
-
Earlier, while speaking to India TV, Kejriwal was asked how he takes precautions. He replied that he wears a mask all the time, except when giving interviews.
This development about his ill-health comes at a time when Delhi is witnessing a huge surge of coronavirus cases. With 28,936 cases and 812 deaths, the National Capital is the third-worst hit state.
-
Looking back
Delhi's hospitals for Delhiites: Kejriwal's order earned him flak
-
Just yesterday, Kejriwal came at the center of criticism after he said beds in state government-run and private hospitals will only be reserved for Delhi's residents, till the coronavirus crisis subsides.
This order was not extended to Central government-operated facilities like AIIMS, Safdarjung or RML Hospital.
Private hospitals that indulge in specialized surgeries were also exempt from this order.
-
Quote
He is a little fatigued, will be well soon: AAP
-
When reached out for a comment, AAP told NewsBytes, "He (Kejriwal) is just a little fatigued, these are stressful times will be fine soon, just don't worry, your CM is a small little tough guy."
-
Reactions
Congress leader said Kejriwal should be ashamed of this order
-
Congress' Gaurav Pandhi tweeted that the Delhi government should be ashamed of passing such an order.
Calling it the biggest failure of the AAP government, he said before Kejriwal became the state's CM, he and his family members weren't Delhi's residents either.
And BJP's Arti Mehra called the order "tughlaki" while reminding Kejriwal of his movement to Delhi.