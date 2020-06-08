Delhi, which is seeing a worrying rise in coronavirus cases, has taken a "step" towards protecting its overwhelmed healthcare system by reserving beds in state-run and private hospitals only for residents, a move that has earned criticism for the AAP-led government. Unaffected, the state government on Sunday night released a list of documents that will help Delhiites get treated at these reserved facilities.

Announcement Delhi needs its medical infrastructure, said Kejriwal

Addressing a virtual press meet, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said yesterday that Delhi's infrastructure is required to tackle the crisis at hand. He clarified that order doesn't extend to Centre-operated hospitals, like AIIMS, Safdarjung, or RML Hospital, and facilities that undertake special surgeries. To note, Delhi's coronavirus tally stands at 28,936 and 812 people have died. The death rate is alarmingly high.

Order More beds are needed as cases are rising: Delhi government

Subsequently, the late-night order, signed by Delhi Health Secretary Padmini Singla, said that inter-state travel will stress the hospitals more and it has been observed that due to rising cases, there's a huge demand for hospital beds, consumables, and infrastructure. Hence, all hospitals governed by the Government of NCT of Delhi and all private hospitals and nursing homes shall only admit bonafide residents.

Quote The government gave some exceptions too

"However, treatment relating to oncology, transplantation, neurosurgery shall continue for all patients, irrespective of the place of residence. Also, any medico-legal victims of road accidents, acid attacks happening within NCT of Delhi will continue for all patients, irrespective of place of residence," the order read.

Documents Voter ID, Aadhaar issued before June 7 are valid

As per the government's notification, voter ID, bank or post office passbook, ration card, passport, drivers' license, and income tax return can help one's admission at these hospitals. The latest water, telephone, or electricity bill issued for the patient or a close relative like parents or spouse will also be valid. Moreover, an Aadhaar card issued before June 7, 2020, would work too.

Do you know? For minors, documents of parents will work

Further, the proof of receipt of the Postal Department's posts delivered in the patient's name at the given address will also get them treated at the hospitals. In the case of minors, these documents issued in parents' names are valid.

Defense Neighboring states won't face a problem, claimed health minister