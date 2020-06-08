After the Delhi government issued an order reserving hospitals in the city for "bonafide residents," Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday overruled the order. The order was issued as Delhi reopened its borders. CM Arvind Kejriwal had attributed the decision to a government panel and suggestions from city residents. The controversial order was also challenged in the Delhi High Court.

Details Ensure no patient is denied treatment: Delhi L-G

According to Times Now, Baijal, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has overruled the Aam Aadmi Party government's order. The Delhi L-G has now directed departments and authorities of the National Capital Territory of Delhi to ensure that no patient is denied treatment on the grounds that they are not residents of Delhi.

Kejriwal’s decision Kejriwal government reserved Delhi hospitals amid spike in cases

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the city government hospitals and private hospitals will be reserved for Delhi residents, with some exceptions. Kejriwal said a five-member panel formed by the government also suggested the reservation, predicting a spike in COVID-19 cases. Out of 7.5 lakh residents' suggestions on the matter, 90% agreed with the decision, Kejriwal added.

Order mandated people to produce proof of residence for treatment

An order issued Sunday night reserved hospitals under the Delhi government, along with private hospitals and nursing homes, for "bonafide residents of the NCT of Delhi." The order listed the valid documents needed for treatment in Delhi. These included a voter ID, Aadhaar card issued before June 7, 2020, bank or post office passbook, ration card, the latest water/telephone/electricity bill, etc.

Court Two pleas challenged controversial order in Delhi HC

Two separate petitions challenged the order in the Delhi HC on Monday. One of the petitions, filed by advocates Abhay Gupta and Prashant Arora, claimed the order was in violation of the basic fundamental right to health of the public at large. The second petition was filed by advocate Gautam Kumar and law student Gaurav Sarkar, permanent residents of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

Outbreak Delhi reported 28,936 COVID-19 cases, 812 deaths till yesterday