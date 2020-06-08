West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the coronavirus lockdown in the state will be extended till June 30. The announcement comes as the rest of India starts to lift the lockdown as part of the Centre's 'Unlock 1.0' plan. West Bengal has notably witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past few days. Here are more details.

Details Decided to extend the lockdown till June 30: Banerjee

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, CM Banerjee said, "We have decided to extend the lockdown till June 30 in West Bengal." Earlier, the state had extended the lockdown till June 15. However, places of worship were allowed to reopen from June 1. Meanwhile, in most regions across India, restaurants, religious places, shopping malls, hotels and hospitality units have started reopening.

Other announcements Limit on wedding/funeral gatherings raised to 25

Banerjee announced that the family of deceased COVID-19 patients will now be allowed to see them and pay their respects. Guidelines regarding the same were amended on Sunday. She also said that now, up to 25 people will be allowed to attend marriage or funeral gatherings. The limit on such gatherings has been raised from 10 people earlier.

Coronavirus West Bengal reported 8,187 COVID-19 cases till yesterday

Till Sunday, West Bengal had reported a total of 8,187 cases after recording 449 new cases in the past 24 hours—its biggest spike yet. The state has also reported 324 COVID-19 deaths and 72 "co-morbid" deaths; total 396. West Bengal's tally is the eighth-highest in India. The nationwide tally has crossed 2.56 lakh which includes 7,200 deaths, 1,24,981 active cases, and 1,24,429 recoveries.

Mizoram Mizoram announces 'total lockdown' Tuesday onwards

The Mizoram government has also decided to impose a two-week "total lockdown" in the state from Tuesday (June 9). The decision was taken after a consultative meeting chaired by CM Zoramthanga. The state had largely remained unaffected by the virus, reporting just the one case till May-end. It has now reported 42 cases with eight new cases on Monday.

Updated guidelines to follow soon: Mizoram CM

📌Total Lockdown for 2 weeks starting midnight tonight!

📌Quarantine period : 21 days

📌Home quarantine option will be limited to only extreme unavoidable cases.

📌Updated guidelines to follow soon...#Mizoram#MizoramagainstCovid19 — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) June 8, 2020

