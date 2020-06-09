India on Monday reported 9,000 new coronavirus infections, taking the nationwide tally past 2.66 lakh. The death toll due to COVID-19 also climbed to 7,476. Three states— Jharkhand, Manipur, and Tamil Nadu—independently reported their biggest spikes. A day after India's worst-hit state Maharashtra surpassed China, state capital Mumbai reported over 50,000 cases. Mumbai is notably India's worst-hit city. Here are more details.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 2,56,611 COVID-19 cases, 7,200 deaths

Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 2,56,611 COVID-19 cases, including 7,200 deaths, 1,24,981 active cases, and 1,24,429 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 2,58,175 cases and 7,476 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 7,837 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 2,66,012.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Till Monday, Maharashtra reported 88,529 COVID-19 cases with 3,139 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 33,229 with 286 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 29,943 cases (including 874 deaths), Gujarat reported 20,574 cases (including 1,280 deaths), Uttar Pradesh reported 10,947 cases (including 283 deaths), Rajasthan reported 10,876 cases (including 246 deaths), and Madhya Pradesh reported 9,638 cases (including 414 deaths).

Information Cases spike in Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Manipur

For the sixth consecutive day, Tamil Nadu recorded its biggest single-day spike with 1,562 new cases. Jharkhand reported 187 new cases, bringing its total to 1,290. The state has reported seven deaths. Manipur reported 100 new cases, taking its total to 272.

Key updates 426 new cases in West Bengal; Karnataka tally reaches 5,760

Mumbai's tally crossed the 50,000-mark, reaching 50,085. The city has reported 1,702 deaths. West Bengal reported 426 new cases, taking its total to 8,613. The state has reported 405 deaths. 308 new cases took Karnataka's tally to 5,760. The state's death toll rose to 64. With 154 new cases, Assam's tally rose to 2,835. The death toll remained at four.

Key updates Bihar's death toll reaches 31; Haryana records second-biggest spike

The sample of a 37-year-old Delhi returnee in Darbhanga tested positive after his death. Bihar's death toll has now risen to 31, while the case count stood at 5,247. Haryana reported 406 new cases taking its total to 4,854—the second-highest spike a day after the state recorded 496 new cases. The state's death toll also rose by 11 to 39.

Key updates J&K tally reaches 4,285; 91 new cases in Kerala

Jammu and Kashmir's tally rose to 4,285 with 198 new cases. The UT has reported 45 deaths thus far. With 91 new cases, Kerala's tally rose to 2,005. A 41-year-old man who had returned from the Maldives on May 16 also died in Thrissur. The death toll has now risen to 16 (excluding the death of a Mahe native who died in Kannur).

Key updates Chhattisgarh reports 124 new cases; Punjab tally hits 2,663

Chhattisgarh's tally rose to 1,197 with 124 new cases. The state has reported four deaths. 55 new cases took Punjab's tally to 2,663. The state also reported two more deaths, bringing the toll to 53. Uttarakhand's tally rose to 1,411 with 56 new cases. 13 COVID-19 patients have died in the state but none have been confirmed to have been caused by COVID-19.

Key updates Tripura tally climbs to 841; 30 new cases in Goa