According to Centre's officials, there is no community transmission of coronavirus in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday, even as Health Minister Satyender Jain said source of infection couldn't be traced in 50% cases. The AAP leader said coronavirus cases could reach 5.5 lakh in the National Capital by July 31 and 80,000 beds will be needed. Here's more.

Statement What did Delhi minister say about community spread?

Before the meeting of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Jain reminded community transmission begins when a person can't trace the infection's roots. "In 50% cases in Delhi, the source of infection is not known," Jain said. When asked if Delhi has entered this stage, Jain said only the Central government can confirm it. To note, Delhi's coronavirus tally has touched 29,943 with 874 dying.

Quote We can't declare community spread: Jain

"We cannot declare it and Centre has to declare it. Community spread is a technical term and it depends on the Centre whether they accept it or not. There are four stages in epidemiology in which the third stage is the community spread," Jain said.

What he said Cases will rise in the coming days: Sisodia

After the meeting, painting a grim picture of what lies ahead for Delhi, Sisodia said the cases tally will reach 44,000 by June 15, and 6,600 beds would be needed. "By June 30, we will reach 1 lakh cases and 15,000 beds will be required. By July 15, there will be 2.25 lakh cases and 33,000 beds will be required," he added.

Looking back Yesterday, L-G overturned "Delhi's hospitals for Delhiiites" order of AAP

This key meeting comes a day after Baijal overturned an order of the Arvind Kejriwal government which said state government-run and private hospitals would only treat bonafide Delhi residents till the coronavirus crisis is over. Kejriwal argued that this decision will help overburdened healthcare facilities from breaking down. The order was not valid to Central government-operated hospitals and those undertaking specialized surgeries.

Twitter Post Kejriwal was unhappy with L-G's decision on the matter

LG साहिब के आदेश ने दिल्ली के लोगों के लिए बहुत बड़ी समस्या और चुनौती पैदा कर दी है



देशभर से आने वाले लोगों के लिए करोना महामारी के दौरान इलाज का इंतज़ाम करना बड़ी चुनौती है।शायद भगवान की मर्ज़ी है कि हम पूरे देश के लोगों की सेवा करें।हम सबके इलाज का इंतज़ाम करने की कोशिश करेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 8, 2020

Meeting An all-party meeting will be held later in the day