India and China have started withdrawing troops after over a month-long standoff in the Eastern Ladakh region. The troops were reportedly withdrawn at three locations as talks for a "peaceful resolution" continue between the two nations. Indian and Chinese troops had been engaged in a tense military standoff since early-May when the two forces faced off near the Pangong Tso lake.

Details Troops withdrawn from Galwan valley, PP-15, Hot Springs

Top government sources told ANI that China has withdrawn troops from Galwan valley, PP-15, and Hot Springs in Eastern Ladakh by 2-2.5 kilometers. The Indian side reciprocated by withdrawing its troops and vehicles from these areas, the sources added. Now, talks are being held on these points at the battalion commander level. They have held hotline talks with their counterparts, ANI reported.

Information Standoff near Pangong Tso lake continues

However, the standoff between the Indian and Chinese forces continues near Pangong Tso lake, India Today reported. This was the sight where soldiers of the Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) reportedly clashed with sticks and stones, also engaging in fistfights.

Talks Decision comes after military talks on June 6

The Chinese disengagement came after Lieutenant General-level talks were held on June 6 which led to an agreement to "peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas." The next round of military talks is scheduled to start this week. India has sought to restore the status quo as in April 2020 (before the early-May standoff) at all areas of conflict.

Backstory What is the reason behind the India-China standoff?

Reportedly, the India-China face-off was triggered by India's construction of a new observation point in the Finger area. China then sent a large number of troops which led to a scuffle near the Pangong Tso lake on the intervening night of May 5 and 6. India's construction of a 60-meter bridge across the Galwan rivulet in Depsang Plains triggered another dispute.

Conflict Varying perception of LAC worsened conflict