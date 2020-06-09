Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for the coronavirus. He underwent the test for the deadly infection earlier today after developing sore throat and fever. He went into self-isolation and had not been attending any meetings since Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, Delhi government officials said that the Chief Minister's fever has come down on Tuesday. Here are more details.

Twitter Post AAP leader Raghav Chadha confirmed the news

CM @ArvindKejriwal tests negative for Covid-19. Thank god! — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) June 9, 2020

Quote He will be well soon, AAP said

Kerjwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had earlier told NewsBytes, "He is just a little fatigued, these are stressful times. He will be fine soon, just don't worry, your CM is a small little tough guy."

Situation Delhi reports nearly 30,000 COVID-19 cases

However, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to batter Delhi. The National Capital has witnessed close to 30,000 cases, out of which 11,357 were discharged, while 874 succumbed to the infection. The city is behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the two worst-hit states in the country, with their total case count standing at 88,529 and 33,229 respectively.

Sisodia 5.5 lakh cases expected by July 31, said Sisodia

On a related note, earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia informed that Delhi has not entered the community transmission stage of the virus's spread. He, however, warned that there could be a staggering 5.5 lakh cases of COVID-19 in the city, adding that the city would require 80,000 additional hospital beds by July 31, to accommodate the patients.

COVID-19 COVID-19 has killed more than 4 lakh around the world