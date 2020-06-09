Last updated on Jun 09 2020, 07:36 pm
Hi,
Written bySagar Malik ·
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for the coronavirus.
He underwent the test for the deadly infection earlier today after developing sore throat and fever. He went into self-isolation and had not been attending any meetings since Sunday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Delhi government officials said that the Chief Minister's fever has come down on Tuesday.
Here are more details.
CM @ArvindKejriwal tests negative for Covid-19. Thank god!— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) June 9, 2020
Kerjwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had earlier told NewsBytes, "He is just a little fatigued, these are stressful times. He will be fine soon, just don't worry, your CM is a small little tough guy."
However, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to batter Delhi.
The National Capital has witnessed close to 30,000 cases, out of which 11,357 were discharged, while 874 succumbed to the infection.
The city is behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the two worst-hit states in the country, with their total case count standing at 88,529 and 33,229 respectively.
On a related note, earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia informed that Delhi has not entered the community transmission stage of the virus's spread.
He, however, warned that there could be a staggering 5.5 lakh cases of COVID-19 in the city, adding that the city would require 80,000 additional hospital beds by July 31, to accommodate the patients.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia have been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Earlier, Congress' Sanjay Jha had contracted the infection.
Across the country, 268,139 have been infected with the virus, out of which 7,487 died.
Globally, COVID-19 has killed 409,438 and infected more than 72 lakh.
