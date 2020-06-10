India on Sunday reported roughly 10,000 new coronavirus infections, taking the nationwide tally past 2.76 lakh. The death toll also rose to 7,745. At least four states—Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Mizoram—independently recorded their biggest spikes. Maharashtra's total case count crossed the 90,000-mark, while "coronavirus-free" Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded a fresh case. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 2,66,598 COVID-19 cases, 7,471 deaths

Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 2,66,598 COVID-19 cases, including 7,471 deaths, 1,29,813 active cases, and 1,29,313 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 2,67,489 cases and 7,745 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 8,711 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 2,76,200.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday

Till Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 90,787 COVID-19 cases with 3,289 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 34,914 with 307 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 31,309 cases (905 deaths), Gujarat reported 21,044 cases (1,313 deaths), Uttar Pradesh reported 11,335 cases (301 deaths), Rajasthan reported 11,245 cases (255 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 9,849 cases (420 deaths), and West Bengal reported 8,985 cases (415 deaths).

Biggest spikes Cases spike in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram

For the seventh consecutive day, Tamil Nadu recorded its biggest single-day spike with 1,685 new cases. Rajasthan also recorded its biggest spike with 369 new cases. Andhra Pradesh's tally crossed the 5,000-mark, reaching 5,029 after it reported 216 new cases. The death toll rose to 77. Mizoram's tally rose by 46, reaching 88. The state had large remained unaffected by the outbreak till May-end.

Key updates New case in Andaman and Nicobar; Bihar tally reaches 5,455

After over a month of reporting zero active cases, Andaman and Nicobar reported a new COVID-19 case. An air passenger who returned to the UT on June 7 tested positive, taking the total tally to 34. Bihar reported 208 new cases, taking its total to 5,455. The state's death toll rose to 33 with the deaths of two patients, including a 58-year-old policeman.

Key updates 178 new cases, 6 new deaths in Telangana

Telangana's tally rose by 178 to 3,920. The state's death toll also rose by six to 148. With 355 new cases, Haryana's tally rose to 5,209. The state has reported 45 deaths thus far. Odisha reported 146 new cases, taking its tally to 3,140. The state has reported 11 deaths (including two attributed to non-COVID causes). Goa's tally reached 359, with 29 new cases.

Key updates 313 discharged in Assam; Tripura confirms first death

215 new cases took Assam's tally to 3,050. An impressive 313 patients were discharged in Assam on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 1,097. The death toll rose to five with a fresh death from the Karbi Anglong district. Tripura's tally rose by 26, reaching 867. The state also confirmed its first COVID-19 death: a 42-year-old man from Chachu Bazaar who died in Agartala.

Key updates 91 new cases in Kerala; Arunachal tally climbs to 57

Kerala's tally rose by 91, bringing the total to 2,096 cases. The state's death toll remained at 16 (excluding the death of a Mahe native in Kannur). Uttarakhand reported 126 new cases, taking its total to 1,537. 13 COVID-19 patients have died in the state—none confirmed to have been caused by COVID-19. Six new cases took Arunachal Pradesh's tally to 57.

Key updates 126 new cases in Jharkhand; Manipur's tally reaches 302