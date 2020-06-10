The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed three chargesheets in connection to the riots that broke out in the National Capital in February this year, which left more than 50 dead. In the documents, the cops mentioned the man who held a gun towards a cop but didn't refer to BJP's Kapil Mishra, who many believed incited violence with his words. Here are more details.

Findings The riots were not impromptu, found Delhi Police

The three chargesheets said a conspiracy laid roots for one of the most violent episodes in Delhi. During the probe, Delhi Police said, it was revealed that the riots were well-planned and intended to malign the country's image under the pretext of democratically opposing Citizenship Amendment Act. The Delhi Police has so far filed 70 chargesheets in connection to the riots, reports NDTV.

Details Four people were charged for death of Mohammad Furkan

The latest chargesheets were filed in connection to the murders of Mohammad Furkan and Deepak, and the violence that broke out at Maujpur Chowk. Furkan was shot during the riots on February 24, and cops charged four people for this murder. According to the document, the deceased was present at the Kardam Puri area when rioters committed arson and pelted stones.

What happened Local was lynched by rioters, who torched parking lots

Similarly, four people were chargesheeted for Deepak's murder. Rioters had lynched him to death close to government dispensary at Kardam Puri, police probe found. They had set on fire two parking lots in the area and Deepak, who was a battery rickshaw driver, was caught and thrashed to death. The third chargesheet referred to February 24 violence between pro and anti-CAA people in Maujpur.

Chargesheet Man, who pointed gun at head constable, was also named

To note, police named Shahrukh Pathan in two cases — one for rioting and another for pointing a gun at head constable Deepak Dahiya. After he caught the Internet's attention, Shahrukh was booked and arrested. "Incidents of stone-pelting, brick batting, arson, firing and sabotage from both sides led to injuries to many police personnel as well as public persons," the police said in the chargesheet.

Defense Shahrukh's lawyer said he didn't fire at head constable

Dismissing the points mentioned in the chargesheet, Shahrukh's lawyer Asghar Khan said his client was falsely charged. He claimed the head constable told a TV channel that Shahrukh didn't fire at him. "The charge of attempt to murder (307 of IPC) is also false as Shahrukh opened fire in self-defense and not to injure or kill anyone," Khan said.

Developments Tahir Hussain has been mentioned in three chargesheets

Separately, the Delhi Police also mentioned the entire "chronology" of events that led to IB officer Ankit Sharma's death. He was stabbed multiple times and dumped by rioters. Chargesheets have also been filed against suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain, six people for the death of 85-year-old Akbari Begum, Pinjra Tod activists, and also against 17 persons for the death of constable Ratan Lall.

Kapil Mishra Kapil Mishra, who passed inflammatory speeches, wasn't mentioned