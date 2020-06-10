Seven hospitals, including three state-run ones, are facing action after a 30-year-old woman, in her eighth month of pregnancy, died last week after being denied treatment. The woman and her family members remained on the road for 13 hours, going from one hospital to another. She breathed her last in an ambulance. The incident is being probed by a two-member inquiry panel.

Beginning Woman complained of breathlessness, was taken to hospital

The deceased was identified as Neelam, a Ghaziabad resident. On June 5, she complained of breathlessness, prompting her husband to take her to ESI Hospital, Sector 24, Noida. They were referred to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida. Rather than taking her to the designated hospital, the ambulance dropped the family off at district hospital in Sector 30.

Demise Four private hospitals shut doors on her too

Thereafter, Neelam was taken to a record four private hospitals, each refusing to admit her citing lack of beds. She was taken to facilities like Shivalik, Sharda, and Fortis, before being brought to GIMS again, where she was declared brought dead. Noida DM Suhas LY fumed at hospitals' negligence highlighting that hospitals have been asked to treat emergency patients as COVID-19 patients.

Suggestions ESIC director, doctor, and ambulance driver were found negligent

The committee, including additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) MN Upadhyay and chief medical officer Deepak Ohri, found that ESI Hospital turned Neelam away despite having ventilators. As she was referred to GIMS and left outside the district hospital, the ESIC director, concerned doctor, and ambulance driver were found responsible. The committee submitted the report on Monday and it was shared with media yesterday.

Details Senior doctor faces action for her apathy towards deceased

Notably, Suhas has written to the government seeking transfer of Dr. Vandana Sharma, chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the district hospital too as the facility had asked Neelam to return to Khoda, a containment zone, and get admitted there. Action was also recommended against nurse Rose Bala and an attendant, Anita. The report said seniors should have been informed about referrals.

Statement Show-cause notices could be served to hospitals

The four private facilities which denied treatment to her saying beds were unavailable, were only being negligent, Suhas added. "The CMO has been asked to issue a show-cause notice to the hospitals, form a technical committee for further investigation, and register FIRs against them," he said. Staff members who didn't take Neelam's case seriously face repercussions too, he revealed.

Directive Hospitals need to communicate properly before referring patients