India on Wednesday reported over 10,000 new coronavirus infections, taking the nationwide tally past 2.87 lakh. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 8,108. At least three states reported a record spike in single-day cases. These included Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, that notably recorded its biggest spike for the eighth consecutive day. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 2,76,583 COVID-19 cases, 7,745 deaths

Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 2,76,583 COVID-19 cases, including 7,745 deaths, 1,33,632 active cases, and 1,35,205 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 2,77,929 cases and 8,108 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 9,227 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 2,87,156.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday

Till Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 94,041 COVID-19 cases with 3,438 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 36,841 with 326 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 32,810 cases (984 deaths), Gujarat reported 21,554 cases (1,347 deaths), Uttar Pradesh reported 11,610 cases (321 deaths), Rajasthan reported 11,600 cases (259 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 10,049 cases (427 deaths), and West Bengal reported 9,328 cases (432 deaths).

Biggest spikes Cases spike in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

Maharashtra recorded 3,254 new cases. In the past 24 hours, the state also recorded a whopping 149 fresh deaths. For the eighth consecutive day, Tamil Nadu recorded its biggest single-day spike with 1,927 new cases. Andhra Pradesh also registered the highest single-day spike of 216 cases, taking the total to 5,247. The state has reported 78 deaths thus far.

Key updates 1,500 new cases in Delhi; Bihar tally reaches 5,700

Delhi recorded 1,501 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday. This is the second time when the city has reported over 1,500 cases in a single day. Bihar reported 243 new cases, taking its total to 5,698. The state's death toll also rose to 34 after the sample of a 37-year-old Delhi returnee who died tested positive. Rajasthan reported 355 new cases, its second-biggest spike.

Key updates Assam death toll reaches 6; 25 new cases in Uttarakhand

Assam's tally rose by 235 to 3,285 while the death toll climbed to six. The latest fatality is a 67-year-old cancer patient who returned from Mumbai and died in Tezpur. Uttarakhand reported 25 new cases, taking its total to 1,562. 15 COVID-19 patients have died in the state—none confirmed to have been caused by COVID-19. Goa's tally rose to 387 with 28 new cases.

Key updates Elderly patient dies in Chhattisgarh; Kerala reports 65 new cases

Chhattisgarh's tally rose to 1,269. The state also reported its sixth death—an elderly patient who died in Raipur. Kerala's tally rose to 2,161 with 65 new cases. The state's death toll reached 17 (excluding the death of a Mahe native in Kannur) after the sample of an elderly man, who died three days ago, tested positive. With five new cases, Mizoram's tally reached 93.

Key updates 31 new cases in Tripura; Andaman reports 35th case