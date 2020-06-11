At Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, which is run by New Delhi Municipal Council, resident doctors haven't been paid salaries since March. After their pleas didn't move the authorities, the doctors threatened to resign en masse. They understand now isn't the time for a strike, considering India is battling coronavirus. Hence, quitting their jobs seemed the only way to get themselves heard.

Letter Sans salaries, doctors are risking their lives, battling coronavirus

The Resident Doctors' Association of the 450-bedded hospital wrote a letter to Additional MS on Wednesday saying if salaries aren't released by June 16, they will resign. "All the residents are working in this COVID-19 situation continuously, putting their and their families' lives in danger," the letter, signed by RDA President Dr. Sunil Kumar, reminded. He pointed out doctors have liabilities too.

Quote Doctors are struggling to pay rent, buy essentials

"We are not being paid salaries, making us unable to pay our house rent, huge travel expenses, and to buy essential commodities. Being the frontline healthcare workers, we should be paid our salaries. It is the only thing we are demanding, nothing more," Kumar said.

Problem In fact, doctors are rarely given salaries on time

Kumar pointed out this is a recurring problem. The doctors are rarely paid salaries on a regular basis. "After every two-three months, a similar situation arises," he lamented. Referring to the massive exercise India undertook on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to clap for the "corona warriors", Kumar asked if this was really the way to respect doctors who are working tirelessly.

Response Subsequently, civic body blamed lockdown for lack of funds

North Corporation's Standing Committee Chairperson, Jai Prakash, said the civic body was trying to persuade the doctors and assured efforts were underway to release salaries at the earliest. "We are facing a fund crunch and due to the lockdown, our income was further curtailed. We have asked the Delhi government to release funds so that their salaries can be paid," he said.

Hindu Rao Hospital Similar problems were flagged by doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital