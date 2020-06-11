Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Thursday unveiled the NIRF rankings for the year 2020. The NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) is a methodology to rank the best institutes of higher education. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has notably topped the rankings in the overall category. The institute also ranked best in the engineering category for the fifth consecutive year.

Overall Here are the 'overall' category rankings

IIT Madras in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has been ranked best, with a score of 85.31. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is ranked second with a score of 84.18 followed by the IIT, Delhi (score: 81.33), in the third spot. IITs Bombay and Kharagpur took the fourth and the fifth spot with scores of 80.75 and 75.85 respectively.

University Top 5 in 'University' category

IISc, Bengaluru, took the top spot in the university category with a score of 84.18. Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi, has been ranked second (score: 70.16) followed by the Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, that has a score of 63.15. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore is ranked fourth (score: 62.27) and Jadavpur University in Kolkata, West Bengal is ranked fifth (61.99).

Information Top 5 in 'Engineering' category

In the engineering category, IIT, Madras, topped the rankings with a score of 89.93. The institute is followed by IIT, Delhi (score: 88.08), IIT, Bombay (score: 85.08), IIT Kanpur (score: 82.18), and IIT, Kharagpur (score: 80.56) in the top 5.

College Top 5 in 'College' category