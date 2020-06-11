Amid a worrying spike in coronavirus cases, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday reiterated that India hasn't entered the community transmission stage yet, and underlined that the population affected by COVID-19 is less. The body said the lockdown, imposed on March 25, was effective in curtailing the transmission. Ironically though, India's infection tally stands at 2.9 lakh and 8,100 have died.

Definition Source remains unknown in community transmission

The World Health Organization defines community transmission as "inability to relate confirmed cases through chains of transmission for a large number of cases, or by increasing positive tests through sentinel samples." In simpler terms, in community spread the source of transmission can't be established, implying, someone with no travel history or contact with an infected person, can test positive.

What he said Definitely not in community transmission stage: ICMR's top-ranking official

Since the last couple of days, India has been recording almost 10,000 fresh COVID-19 cases daily, with considerable spike being witnessed in Mumbai and Delhi. As this sparked fears about community spread, ICMR tried setting the record straight. "We are definitely not in community transmission. It is only a term," Balram Bhargava, Director-General of ICMR, which is leading India's coronavirus battle, told media today.

Quote Bhargava noted there's much debate around the term "community transmission"

"There is a heightened debate around the term and then the WHO has not defined it. The prevalence is so low in our country, below 1%. In urban areas it is little higher and a little higher in containment zones," he said.

Views However, some believe community spread is well-established

There are, however, contrasting views related to community transmission. In May last week, the Indian Public Health Association, Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine, and Indian Association of Epidemiologists released a joint statement claiming the dreaded stage has been reached. The bodies said community transmission is well-established in India, and perhaps, isn't getting detected because not enough people per million are getting tested.

Quote "Unrealistic to expect pandemic can be eliminated"

"It is unrealistic to expect that COVID-19 pandemic can be eliminated at this stage given that community transmission is already well-established across large sections or sub-populations in the country," the statement added.

Looking back Delhi's Health Minister hinted at community transmission, Centre junked theory