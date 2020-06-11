-
11 Jun 2020
Ajay Pandita: 30 years on, Pandits still unsafe in Valley
Written byShalini Ojha
India
-
30 years ago, Kashmiri Pandits fled the Valley, in search of peace as their native place was burnt and destroyed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.
Among them was a retired school teacher, Dwarika Nath Pandita. This Monday, Pandita, who managed to lead a quiet life for several years, lost his son Ajay Pandita to terrorists.
With his death, the memories of the dark days returned instantly.
-
In this articleThe beginning: Bike-borne terrorists shot Ajay dead at close range His father revealed Ajay was called out of the house No outfit claimed responsibility but police think Hizbul was involved Notably, Ajay's family survived exodus, returned home years later The son rebuilt their family home, revived the destroyed orchids Would live and die here: Ajay had told his family Locals mourned the demise of their son and leader Bereaved daughter remembered her brave father "Cowards shot my father" Shaken by Ajay's death, village chiefs demanded security Manoj revealed Ajay wanted security, made requests, but in vain
-
Murder
The beginning: Bike-borne terrorists shot Ajay dead at close range
-
On Monday, Ajay, the Sarpanch of Lukbawan village in Anantnag district of South Kashmir, was shot at close range by bike-borne terrorists.
A grocer, Shahid Aslam, narrated to HuffPost he saw two men, dressed as civilians, shooting him dead.
"He fell down and was in a pool of blood," he added. Subsequently, Ajay was rushed to a hospital but couldn't be saved.
-
Quote
His father revealed Ajay was called out of the house
-
"Someone came and informed Ajay that he needed his signature on a form. Ajay stepped out and met with a hail of bullets. We shifted him to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries," Pandita Sr. told reporters, according to The Pioneer.
-
Aftermath
No outfit claimed responsibility but police think Hizbul was involved
-
Though no one claimed responsibility for the killing, J&K Police Chief Dilbagh Singh believes Hizbul Mujahideen is behind it.
Soon, Pradesh Congress Committee President Ghulam Ahmad Mir asked Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu to get the cold-blooded murder investigated.
"Pandita was a member of Congress and this is the second killing of a Congress Sarpanch in this area in the recent past," he told media.
-
Details
Notably, Ajay's family survived exodus, returned home years later
-
Ajay's was the only Kashmiri Pandit family residing in the area. They had fled during the 1990 exodus but returned.
"After spending around seven years in Jammu, we returned to Kashmir Valley in 1996-97," Pandita Sr. said.
Remembering his son, he said Ajay was patriotic and didn't want to abandon his motherland. Ajay contested and won the 2018 Panchayat polls.
-
Rebuilding lives
The son rebuilt their family home, revived the destroyed orchids
-
After initially living in rented accommodation for some years, the family shifted to their own home.
"No one from the government came forward to help us in any way when we returned to our home and hearth. Ajay raised loans and helped me revive our orchards, ruined during peak days of militancy," Pandita Sr. recalled.
My son was brave, he announced with pride.
-
Quote
Would live and die here: Ajay had told his family
-
"My son wasn't afraid of anyone. He would say if security personnel can perform duties in Kashmir valley and sacrifice their lives for the nation why should we run away. I will live and die here in my native village," Pandita Sr. told about Ajay.
-
Mourning
Locals mourned the demise of their son and leader
-
The grassroots leader was cremated in Jammu on Tuesday, with relatives and close friends paying rich tributes.
A neighbor Ghulam Mohammad Mugloo said Ajay was like his son. "The entire village is mourning his death. This shouldn't have happened," he said.
Another local, Bashir Ahmad, said Ajay renovated the water channel, effectively helping farmers water their orchards. The leader only thought about village's development.
-
Family's pain
Bereaved daughter remembered her brave father
-
Ajay leaves behind his parents, wife, and two daughters. One of his daughters, Niyanta Pandita, said her father was a brave man.
"They shot my father at the back. They knew nothing would happen to Ajay Pandita, so they had to attack from the back," she fumed.
Separately, Pandita Sr. also said he would always regret that his son was shot from behind.
-
Twitter Post
"Cowards shot my father"
-
#WATCH: "They shot my father at the back... they are cowards," says Niyanta Pandita, daughter of Ajay Pandita, the Congress Sarpanch who was shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag on June 8. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/eDBsMFz0u1— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020
-
Protest
Shaken by Ajay's death, village chiefs demanded security
-
In militancy-ridden Kashmir, those participating in democratic practices constantly look over their shoulders. And Ajay's murder emboldened their fears.
On Wednesday, at least half a dozen village chiefs gathered at Exhibition Ground demanding security, reminding that they participated in polls despite threats.
Manoj Pandita, the Sarpanch of halqa Lajoora in Kakapora block, Pulwama, asked why no one from the administration visited Ajay's family yet.
-
Quote
Manoj revealed Ajay wanted security, made requests, but in vain
-
"Some of us were provided accommodation without security in Srinagar and left vulnerable to the attacks. The slain Sarpanch repeatedly demanded security but his pleas were ignored time and again which ultimately cost his life," Manoj lamented.
Related Topics
- Ajay Pandita Death
- Congress
- Exodus Of Kashmiri Pandits
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Ajay
- Ajay Pandita
- Bashir Ahmad
- Congress Sarpanch
- DailyPioneer
- Dilbagh Singh
- Dwarika Nath Pandita
- Exhibition Ground
- Gc Murmu
- Ghulam Ahmad Mir
- Ghulam Mohammad Mugloo
- Hizbul
- Hizbul Mujahideen
- HuffPost
- K Police Chief Dilbagh Singh
- Kakapora
- Kashmir Valley
- Kashmiri Pandit
- Kashmiri Pandits
- Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu
- Lukbawan
- Manoj
- Manoj Pandita
- Monday
- Niyanta Pandita
- Pandita
- Pandita Sr
- Pandita Sr.
- Pradesh Congress Committee
- Pradesh Congress Committee President Ghulam Ahmad Mir
- Sarpanch
- Shahid Aslam
- South Kashmir