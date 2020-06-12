India on Thursday recorded over 11,000 new coronavirus infections. The nationwide tally has now reached 2.98 lakh, while the death toll has crossed 8,500. With this, India has surpassed the United Kingdom to record the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world. Only the United States, Brazil, and Russia now have more cases than India. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 2,86,579 COVID-19 cases, 8,102 deaths

Till 8 am on Friday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 2,86,579 COVID-19 cases, including 8,102 deaths, 1,37,448 active cases, and 1,41,028 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 2,89,321 cases and 8,503 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 8,931 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 2,98,252.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Friday

Till Friday, Maharashtra reported 97,648 COVID-19 cases with 3,590 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 38,716 with 349 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 34,687 cases (1,085 deaths), Gujarat reported 22,067 cases (1,313 deaths), Uttar Pradesh reported 12,088 cases (345 deaths), Rajasthan reported 11,838 cases (265 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 10,241 cases (431 deaths), and West Bengal reported 9,768 cases (442 deaths).

Biggest spikes Cases spike in Maharashtra, Delhi, Telangana

Maharashtra recorded its biggest single-day spike with 3,607 new cases. The state also reported 152 new deaths on Thursday. Delhi reported 1,877 new cases, the biggest single-day spike. The national capital also reported 101 new deaths. Telangana saw its biggest spike with 209 new cases. The state's tally now stands at 4,320 with 165 deaths.

Key updates 1,800 new cases in Tamil Nadu; Haryana tally nears 6,000

After witnessing record spikes for eight consecutive days, Tamil Nadu reported 1,875 new infections. Cases spiked substantially in Gujarat, UP, and West Bengal with 513, 478, and 440 new infections respectively. Haryana reported 389 new cases, taking the total to 5,968. The state has reported 64 new deaths, including 12 new deaths. Bihar's tally rose by 250, reaching 5,948. The death toll is 34.

Key updates Kerala reports 83 new cases; Goa cases reach 417

Kerala's total cases rose to 2,244 with 83 new cases. A COVID-19 patient, who also suffered from liver disease, died in the state on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 18 (excluding the death of a Mahe native in Kannur). Chhattisgarh reported 129 new cases, taking the total to 1,368. The state's death toll remained at six. Goa's tally rose by 30 to 417.

Key updates Uttarakhand confirms first COVID-19 death; Puducherry reports second death

Uttarakhand reported its first confirmed COVID-19 death. A total of 16 patients have died in the state, however, the others are not confirmed to have been caused by COVID-19. The state has reported 1,655 cases. With 18 new cases, Tripura's total rose to 916 (including one death). Puducherry reported its second death—an 83-year-old man—while its case count rose to 157.

Information Mizoram tally crosses 100; 3 new cases in Andaman