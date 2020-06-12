On reports that doctors haven't received salaries for months, the Supreme Court on Friday said the country can't afford to have "dissatisfied soldiers" in the raging war against coronavirus. The top court told the Centre it can't work half-heartedly and has to travel an extra mile to address their concerns. The matter was listed for June 17. Here's what went down.

Plea Plea spoke about separate accommodation for frontline healthcare workers

A bench including Justices MR Shah, Ashok Bhushan, and SK Kaul was hearing a plea seeking separate accommodation for doctors and nurses near hospitals. The plea said frontline workers must be kept in hotels/guest houses for quarantine after 7-14 days of duty, to reduce the risk and save their families too. This quarantine rule was followed earlier but was dismissed later, prompting the plea.

Response Earlier, Centre said it is doctors' responsibility to "protect themselves"

Responding to this plea, the government told the top court earlier this month that it was ultimately the doctors' responsibility to protect themselves from the highly-contagious disease. "It is their responsibility to train themselves and take all measures in preventing the infection," the government had said. The Centre said the petitioner gave no "empirical evidence" proving that doctors were contracting infection despite wearing PPEs.

What happened Berating the SOPs, advocate asked how can risk be determined

Lambasting Centre, Senior Advocate KV Viswanathan said the affidavit was not satisfactory and suggestions regarding protecting the frontline workers from the virus weren't given. Pointing out towards the SOPs for workers, he asked, "Nodal officer will check if exposure is high or low risk. How can the exposure be checked like this?" Consequently, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought time to reply to the counter.

Details Court seemed to agree with Viswanathan's statements

The distinction that high-risk will be quarantined doesn't make sense, Viswanathan said. "If they test positive and remain asymptomatic then they will follow mild protocol. This distinction is problematic," he added, and the bench concurred saying the court can't decide what is high and what is low risk. Mehta asked Viswanathan to take up suggestions, if any, with the expert body.

Remark Centre was asked to go an extra mile for doctors

Mehta also said WHO, ICMR, and experts' suggestions were taken while formulating the guidelines, but the bench remained unimpressed. Justice Bhushan remarked that he needs to check what the petitioners want and fill the gap. "We cannot have dissatisfied soldiers (doctors) in the COVID-19 war. You need to travel the extra mile to see what else can be done for them?" he added.

Salaries Court was unhappy with reports of doctors not getting paid

When Viswanathan said some doctors aren't getting paid, Mehta responded by saying, "It seems you have reviewed ad hoc representation." Siding with the senior advocate, Justice Shah pointed towards reports suggesting doctors' salaries were stopped. In some cases, they went on strike. "This should not require court intervention. You need to do more. This is a matter of concern regarding doctors," Justice Bhushan said.

Quote Petitioners have to send their suggestions today itself: SC